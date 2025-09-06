LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages

Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages

Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 17:22:08 IST

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that Washington is engaged in “very deep” talks with Hamas and urged the group to release all hostages currently held in Gaza.

“We are in very deep negotiation with Hamas,” Trump told reporters, warning that the situation would be “tough” and “nasty” if Israeli hostages remain in captivity.

“We said let them all out, right now let them all out. And much better things will happen for them but if you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation, it’s going to be nasty,” Trump said, adding that Hamas was “asking for some things that are fine.”

He did not provide further details regarding the negotiations or the specific demands from Hamas.

The remarks follow an announcement in August by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that President Trump would lead a White House meeting to discuss a “comprehensive plan” for managing Gaza after the war, highlighting the administration’s ongoing efforts to address both immediate and post-conflict issues in the region.

As per Times of Israel, this was the first time Witkoff revealed the existence of a US plan for post-war management.

“Many people were going to see how robust it was and how well-meaning it was, and it reflected President Trump’s humanitarian motives,” Witkoff said in a Fox News interview, without elaborating further.

Witkoff also reiterated the Trump administration’s official position on the ceasefire deal, which he said was to oppose additional partial Gaza hostage deals.

Earlier, Trump had backed this stance when he posted on Truth Social hours after Hamas accepted the Arab mediators’ latest proposal on August 18, which stated that the hostages would only be freed after Hamas was dismantled entirely. However, the White House stated that it was reviewing the latest phased hostage deal proposal, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Despite Hamas’ acceptance of the 60-day proposal, Witkoff blamed the terrorist organisation for the lack of a deal to date, alleging that they had “slow-played that process” last month.

Witkoff suggested that Hamas’s acceptance of the deal came after Israel had put heavy pressure on them.

“It was Hamas who said they accepted that deal, and I think in large part they said that and changed their mind because the Israelis were putting some very intense pressure on them,” Witkoff told Fox, without saying whether Israel should have done the same.

Israel had not accepted the deal and was conducting a ground operation to wipe out the Hamas organisation as part of their Gaza evacuation plan.

Israeli attacks across Gaza had killed at least 61 people since dawn Monday, including seven seeking aid. Gaza’s Civil Defence said Israel had destroyed 1,000 buildings in Gaza City since August 6, trapping hundreds under rubble, while ongoing shelling and blocked access routes had prevented rescue and aid operations. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: donald trumpgazahamashostagesisrael-gaza-conflictisrael-gaza-warisrael-palestine conflictpalestinetrumpunited stateswhite house

RELATED News

Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
PM Modi hails Bhutan PM Tobgay's Ayodhya visit, says Shri Ram's ideals give strength worldwide

LATEST NEWS

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Kartik Aaryan bids goodbye to Ganpati Bappa, shares pictures from Ganesh immersion procession at his home
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
PM Modi hails Bhutan PM Tobgay's Ayodhya visit, says Shri Ram's ideals give strength worldwide
Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages
Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages
Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages
Trump says US in "deep talks" with Hamas, urges release of all hostages

QUICK LINKS