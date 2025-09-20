Trump says US seeks to reclaim Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 10:50:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is working to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, a facility he described as strategically important due to its proximity to China’s nuclear weapons production centers, Tolo News reported.

“We’re trying to get it back (Bagram Airbase), that could be a little breaking news. We’re trying to get it back. Because they need things from us. We want that base back. But one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. So a lot of things are happening,” Trump said at a joint press conference with the British Prime Minister.

According to Tolo News, several members of the US Congress have backed Trump’s position, calling his push to regain Bagram Air Base both strategic and correct.

Beijing dismissed Trump’s remarks, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stating: “China respects Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of its people. We call on all parties to play a constructive role in regional peace and stability.” He added that fueling confrontation in the region lacked public support.

The Islamic Emirate has not officially responded. Earlier, however, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said: “Not even an inch of Afghan soil is acceptable for foreign military presence. This message must reach President Trump and other countries. Engagement will only be political and economic.”

Zakir Jalaly, head of the second political department of the Foreign Ministry, echoed this view, saying: “Afghans have never accepted military presence throughout history. This was completely rejected in the Doha Agreement, but the door to other forms of engagement remains open.”

Tolo News reported that Afghan political analyst Sayed Muqaddam Amin warned against the use of force. “If there is room for understanding between countries, negotiations can yield positive results. But if force is involved, the Afghan nation is ready to respond,” he said.

These statements come amid repeated warnings from Russia in recent months about Western efforts, particularly by the US, to re-establish a military presence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Afghanafghanistanbagram-air-basebagram-airbasechinachinenuclear-weapontrumpunited statesus presidentus-chinaus-congress

