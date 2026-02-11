LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Warns ‘Something Very Tough’ Ahead On Iran As Netanyahu Prepares For High‑Stakes Washington Visit

Trump warns of “very tough” military action on Iran as Netanyahu visits Washington. The U.S. plans a second aircraft carrier strike group in the Persian Gulf, shifting from diplomacy to deterrence, pressuring Iran on nuclear programs, missiles, and regional negotiations.

February 11, 2026 05:57:58 IST

The Middle East has experienced a major increase in geopolitical tensions after President Donald Trump announced his consideration of sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the area.

The forthcoming visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington this Wednesday will function as a critical test of the “armada” strategy. The United States Navy already has the USS Abraham Lincoln stationed in the area and plans to deploy another carrier group, which represents a shift from diplomatic restraint to active military operations.

Trump’s statements about Iran require the country to reach a “great deal,” which includes both its nuclear programs and its ballistic missile inventory, or else the United States will respond with “very tough” military action that resembles the targeted strikes from last year’s 12-day conflict.

Strategic Deterrence and Naval Maneuvers

The United States plans to deploy a second carrier strike group, which will serve as a strategic shift for American deterrence efforts. The administration uses its deployment of Tomahawk-capable destroyers and advanced fighter wings near Iranian waters to establish a “peace through strength” ultimatum.

The military posturing attempts to correct what Trump described as Iranian miscalculations because Tehran believed it could doubt American determination.

The naval buildup intends to create a situation where upcoming Oman negotiations will proceed under the threat of superior military power, which will transform the Persian Gulf into a zone of mental and physical domination.

Diplomatic Redlines and Regional Skepticism

The White House is working to achieve a bigger “good deal,” but Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit shows the diplomatic boundaries that must be respected, which will make reaching an agreement more difficult.

Netanyahu believes that any agreement that permits Iran to continue uranium enrichment activities will lead to worldwide security dangers. Iranian officials led by advisor Ali Larijani are currently conducting a wide-ranging diplomatic campaign that involves Oman and Qatar as they work to counter what they describe as “Zionist interference.”

The United States issues maritime warnings that advise commercial ships to steer clear of Iranian waters, and this situation creates an increasingly narrow window for reaching a peaceful solution, which exists between Israel’s demand for complete nuclear disarmament and Iran’s insistence on maintaining its nuclear “rights.”

Also Read: Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:57 AM IST
Tags: irannetanyahutrump

QUICK LINKS