Trump's 'Naughty List' For Christmas: US President Teases a "Very Long List"- But Who's Really On it?

Donald Trump sparked buzz at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honours after dodging a question about who is on his “naughty list,” teasing that it was “very long” and better kept secret. The President appeared relaxed and unprepared by his own admissions, attending the event after skipping it during his first term.

Trump’s ‘Naughty List’ For Christmas is Very Long. (Representative Image: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

December 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump stirred curiosity at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honours ceremony when he was asked about who features on his “naughty list” this year. Brushing off the question with humour, Trump hinted that the list was “very long” and revealing it could “cause a problem,” leaving reporters and audiences guessing about the names he chose not to disclose. 

When a reporter pressed him on who might be on his list “naughty list” this year, US President Donald Trump replied with a light-hearted yet evasive answer. 

The reporter asked, “Who is on your naughty list this year?!”

Trump replied, “Oooo…it’s a LONG list! I better not tell you, or it’ll cause a problem out there in the world.”
When questioned upon his arrival about how he managed to prepare for the event, Trump admitted that he “didn’t really prepare much.”

“I have a good memory, so I can remember things, which is very fortunate,” the president said. 

“But just, I wanted to just be myself. You have to be yourself. Johnny Carson, he was himself.”



Why did Trump attend this year after skipping the ceremony earlier?

Previously, US President typically attended the Kennedy Center Honours alongside the awardees, but Trump did not participate during his first term. This year, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was among the cabinet members present at the event. 

Praising Trump’s demeanor, Lutnick remarked that the president seemed remarkably at ease and entertaining on camera, expressing his excitement for the evening as he arrived with his wife, a member of the Kennedy Center board.

Kennedy Center Honourees 

Kennedy Center Honours lineup features a star-studded list, including actor Sylvester Stallone, music icons Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, legendary rock band Kiss, and actor-singer Michael Crawford.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 6:25 PM IST
