Home > World > Turkiye Confirms Catastrophic Army Plane Crash In Georgia, All 20 Soldiers Dead

As the investigators work on this, trying to find out if the cause was technical malfunction, pilot mistake or external conditions, the 20 military personnel dead are being mourned in more than one country and the issue has again seen the dangers of military transport operations spotlighted.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 12, 2025 15:18:25 IST

On November 11, 2025, a military transport plane coming from Turkey met with an accident at the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan, which resulted in the death of the twenty soldiers who were aboard, said Turkish defense officials. The type of the plane that met such a bad end was a C 130 Hercules, it had just taken off from Ganja in Azerbaijan, was returning to Turkey, when it plunged into communication blackout, and later crashed in the Sighnaghi district of Georgia.

According to the reports, remains of the plane are scattered all over a hillside, and Turkish authorities have announced that there were no survivors. The official reason for the crash was not given but it remains a mystery as Georgian and Turkish authority continues their investigations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used the term ‘martyred’ to characterize the soldiers and then went on to express his sympathy, while at the same time, the defense ministry published the names of the personnel who died as a result of the incident. Georgia has sent its investigation teams to the site, and the location is now being scrutinized while the teams are going through the rubble. On the other hand, the countries that are allies, including Azerbaijan, and even the international partners such as NATO Secretary General and US diplomatic officials, have not only expressed their sympathy but also assured their support. 

The incident is a tragic loss of life in the recent history of Turkish military flight accidents, discouraging further investigation into the aircraft’s operational safety, condition, and the even surrounding the crash. As the investigators work on this, trying to find out if the cause was technical malfunction, pilot mistake or external conditions, the 20 military personnel dead are being mourned in more than one country and the issue has again seen the dangers of military transport operations spotlighted. The families of the late soldiers are still waiting for more information regarding the crash as well as for rescuers and salvagers to complete their operations.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 3:18 PM IST
