Home > World > Two Dead, Many Wounded as Russia Targets Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Again

Two Dead, Many Wounded as Russia Targets Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv Again

Russia launched a second consecutive night of missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, killing two and injuring several. The attack came days after U.S. President Trump pledged more defensive aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Europe’s top human rights court ruled that Russia committed major violations of international law in Ukraine.

The Russian military used drones and missiles to target Kyiv.

July 10, 2025

Russia bombarded Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Thursday for the second successive night, killing two people and injuring more than a dozen.

The Ukrainian authorities said Russia used cruise missiles and multiple drones to target Kyiv.

Local media said that the explosions were followed by smoke and the strong smell of gunpowder across Kyiv.

Many residential buildings, vehicles, warehouses, and other public facilities were left in ruins as a result of the intense strikes, the officials added.

A health care clinic was totally destroyed, an official was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has dismissed all the attempts to “achieve a ceasefire.”

Russia Continues To Repeatedly Assault Ukraine 

The large-scale attack by Russia follows Tuesday’s strikes, which were the biggest ever assault on Kyiv since the war began more than three years ago.

Ukraine had said that Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles in its earlier attack, which left one dead.

There has been an increase in the number of attacks by Russia on Ukraine in the past few weeks, as it repeatedly targets its cities through missiles and drones.

The Russian assault on Ukraine comes days after US President Trump had vowed to provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Amid all these actions, the likelihood of a US-brokered peace deal between Russia and Ukraine has taken a backseat.

European Human Rights Court Blames Russia For Violating Global Laws

Thursday’s attack on Kyiv follows a landmark ruling by Europe’s top human rights court Wednesday, which found that Russia committed major international law violations in Ukraine.

Earlier, the top human rights court of Europe accused Russia of violating global laws in Ukraine since the war began in early 2022.

Known as the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), it gave its verdict on as many as four cases, which include military actions by Russia in Ukraine, a conflict regarding eastern Ukraine in 2014, and the shooting down of a flight operated by Malaysian Airlines.

It also claimed that in 2014, Russia downed the Malaysian flight numbered MH17. However, Moscow has always said that it is not behind the flight incident in which all 298 people were killed.

