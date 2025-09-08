LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > World > Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 16:19:07 IST

Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 8 (ANI): Two persons were reportedly killed as police in Nepal fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and used water cannons to disperse protesters, who tried to break into Parliament on Monday. The demonstrators, mostly young people, were triggered by a government-imposed social media shutdown and allegations of corruption, local media reported.

The Himalayan Times reported that one “Gen Z” protester died in New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, while several others were injured in Damak city in Jhapa district in the Koshi province in the east of the country, in escalating demonstrations.

Incidentally, Damak is the hometown of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

One of the protesters was allegedly shot as protesters clashed with police in New Baneshwor. He died while receiving treatment at Civil Hospital. The identities of some injured remain unconfirmed, the news outlet reported.

Soon after, the Himalayan Times reported that a second ‘Gen Z’ protester died in Kathmandu while receiving treatment at a trauma centre.

The Kathmandu district administration office (DAO) declared the curfew from 12:30 PM to 10 PM on Monday.

The Kathmandu Post reported that later restrictions were extended to cover the residences of the president, prime minister, and vice-president and Singha Durbar.

It includes the President’s residence, Shital Niwas area, Maharajgunj, the vice-president’s residence in Lainchaur, all sides of Singha Durbar, the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar, and surrounding areas.

Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

The Himalayan Times reported that the Nepali Army has been deployed to support security forces after protesters stormed restricted zones and the Federal Parliament premises.

Last week Nepal had blocked access to social media platforms, including popular sites like Facebook Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and others in a crackdown on misuse.

The Social Media ban came into effect on September 4 targeting platforms that had not registered with the Nepalese government.

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Local media reported that protesters marched from Damak Chowk toward the municipal office, burning an effigy of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and attempting to break municipal gates. Police intervened with rubber bullets, leaving one critically injured. Demonstrators also set fire to several motorcycles, escalating tensions.

Protesters threw tree branches and water bottles, shouting slogans against government corruption, and some even entered the Parliament premises, According to Kathmandu Post.

The Himalayan Times reported that officials described the situation as highly tense, and security forces are attempting to restore order while ensuring civilians’ safety.

Beyond Kathmandu and Jhapa, Gen Z youths also staged protests in Pokhara, Butwal, Chitwan, Nepalgunj and Biratnagar. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: damakgen zjhapakathmandunepalnew-baneshworoliParliamentprotestSocial Media

RELATED News

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence
Breaking: Israel Approves Gaza Peace Plan Backed by Donald Trump
Nepal: Death toll rises to 14 in Gen Z protests in Kathmandu
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester

LATEST NEWS

SC to ECI on SIR: Include Aadhaar as 12th document for Voter Identification; Not Proof of Citizenship
Delhi Police busts Pan-India mule account racket kingpin
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head: Dominance, Upsets, and Records – Who Leads the Way?
Top 10 Countries for Immigration in 2025: Where are People Moving?
India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
Assam House Delhi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77
Shraadh 2025: Avoid These Mistakes At All Cost
Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee
RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS following elevation in BP
Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban
Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban
Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban
Two 'Gen Z' protesters killed as police stop demonstrators from breaking into Nepal Parliament amid social media ban

QUICK LINKS