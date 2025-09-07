LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE to hold Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening across country

UAE to hold Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening across country

UAE to hold Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening across country

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 00:42:08 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat has called on the public to perform the Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening, September 7, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to perform prescribed prayers during cosmic phenomena.

This is in line with the announcement by the International Astronomical Centre of a lunar eclipse, which will begin at 8:27 pm, reach its peak at 10:12 pm, and conclude at 11:57 pm.

The UAE Council for Fatwa explained in a statement that the Eclipse Prayer is recommended for all men and women upon whom prayer is obligatory, whether the eclipse is partial or total. (ANI/WAM)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Abu Dhabieclipse-prayeruae

