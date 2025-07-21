LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India

End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India

A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport for over five weeks is now ready to fly and expected to depart Tuesday. The $110M jet faced technical issues after landing in India. Its stay sparked social media jokes and was even raised in the UK Parliament.

The jet is built at a cost of around USD 110 million, reports say.
The jet is built at a cost of around USD 110 million, reports say.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 19:48:08 IST

A British fighter jet stuck at an Indian airport for over five weeks is finally expected to fly out on Tuesday.

The F-35B jet is known for its latest technology and vertical landing ability, and it landed at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram airport on 14 June. 

It was diverted to the airport due to bad weather while flying over the Indian Ocean.

The jet could not move for weeks due to a functional failure, and it gave rise to questions about how such an advanced jet could stay in a different country for this much time.

Reportedly, the F-35B jet belongs to the fleet of HMS Prince of Wales, which is a Navy aircraft carrier.

Engineers working in the ship tried to fix the issue, but they failed.

The UK Ministry of Defence then sent a team of 14 engineers to India around 14 days ago to solve the issue amid speculations that if the plane failed to get started, it could be dismantled.

Later, it could be transported in a large cargo aircraft, like a C-17 Globemaster.

Neither the UK High Commission nor the Ministry of Defence shared any additional details about it during the jet’s stay at the Indian airport.

However, many videos showed the F-35B being towed to a hangar for maintenance.

On Monday, an airport official confirmed that the aircraft is now “airworthy,” media reports said.

He revealed that the jet would be taken out of the hangar on Monday and is likely to depart on Tuesday.

The official noted that the jet is likely to depart on Tuesday after it was taken out of the hangar on Monday.

However, he said that details of its departure time and refueling stop are still unknown.

The F-35B is built by Lockheed Martin and costs USD 110 million.

Its characteristics include stealth features and the ability to take off from short runways and vertical landing.

Viral images of the jet getting drenched at the airport in Kerala’s monsoonal rains received funny reactions on social media.

Many said that the jet is impressed by the scenic state and doesn’t want to leave it.

The issue had even reached the UK Parliament, where the jet’s situation was mentioned in the House of Commons.

Tags: Air ForceFighter Jetindiauk

More News

Eternal Share Price Jumps 7% Despite 90% Profit Drop, Why Investors Are Bullish On The Future?
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday
Farah Khan Sponsors English School Education for his house help Dilip’s Kids, Says ‘I don’t want them to work in homes’
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Face ED Heat For Allegedly Endorsing Illegal Betting Platforms, 25 Celebs Under Scanner
John Oliver Is Partly Excited Over Cancellation of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert But Calls It ‘Very, Very Sad News’
Ajay Devgn Makes Fun Of Ravi Kishan After Revealing He Touches Wife Preeti’s Feet Every Night, Kapil Sharma Chimes In
‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025′ Central To Developing Sports’: MoS Raksha Khadse Hails PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision After Special Olympics Bharat football team victory
SC Seeks Report In A Week On Missing Russian Woman And Son; Husband Saikat Basu Alleges ‘Well-Planned Escape’
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?