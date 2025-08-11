LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia

Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia

Polish PM Donald Tusk and UK officials have stressed that Ukraine must be central to any peace deal with Russia. Tusk warned against letting Moscow redraw borders "with impunity," while President Zelenskyy urged the West to keep pressure on Russia, calling concessions to Moscow futile and dangerous

Poland's Tusk has insisted that Ukraine must be at the table for peace talks, as Western leaders rejected rewarding Russia and warned against redrawing borders by force. (Photo: X/@donaldtusk)
Poland's Tusk has insisted that Ukraine must be at the table for peace talks, as Western leaders rejected rewarding Russia and warned against redrawing borders by force. (Photo: X/@donaldtusk)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 11, 2025 18:52:46 IST

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday asserted that Ukraine must be directly involved in any peace negotiations to stop the country’s war with Russia, The Guardian reported. Speaking after a weekend of consultations among European leaders, Tusk warned that allowing Russia to redraw borders by force would set a dangerous precedent as it might give Moscow the idea that it can challenge other countries’ borders “with impunity.”

“For Poland and our European partners, it must be clear that you cannot change borders with force,” he reportedly said, adding, “The West, including European countries, will not accept Russian demands which simply amount to the seizure of Ukrainian territory.”

Strongly rejecting the idea of sidelining Kyiv in talks about Ukraine’s future, Tusk cited Poland’s historical experiences, and said, “From history we know — and Poland has often been a victim of this — that when the great powers decided about other countries without the participation of those countries in negotiations, the consequences were grave.”

UK Doubts Putin’s Intentions

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said President Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. Responding to questions at a Downing Street briefing, the spokesperson told reporters, “Never trust President Putin as far as you could throw him.”

He added that Britain would support Ukraine and its allies in any talks, but stressed on what he said was the need for building security guarantees into any deal. “We are not going to leave it to trust. We are going to ensure that we are prepared such that we achieve a ceasefire.”

Zelenskyy Says ‘Concessions Do Not Persuade a Killer’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has urged Kyiv’s allies to maintain pressure on Moscow. In a recent social media post, Zelenskyy said Russia continues to prolong the war and ignore global calls to end the violence.

“Another week has ended without any attempt by Russia to agree to the numerous demands of the world and stop the killings,” Zelenskyy said, while rejecting the idea of offering Moscow any concessions. “Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits. This is not just a moral position – it is a rational one. Concessions do not persuade a killer.”

Zelenskyy reiterated that his country will continue to work with allies toward what he called “genuine peace – peace through strength.”

ALSO READ: JD Vance Says Peace Deal May Leave Russia-Ukraine Unhappy as Trump Meets Putin

Tags: home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Ballon d’Or Nominee Benched, PSG Makes Bold Move
Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia
Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia
Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia
Ukraine Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv, Say Western Leaders As They Warn Against Rewarding Russia

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?