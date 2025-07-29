LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news afghanistan pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > World > UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

Over 1.5 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan in 2025, many through forced deportations, according to the UN. While returns from Iran remain high, daily deportations have slowed. Returnees face challenges, prompting calls for aid, education, and diplomatic solutions.

Reports say that on average, 15,000 Afghans are deported by Iran every day
Reports say that on average, 15,000 Afghans are deported by Iran every day

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 29, 2025 20:46:46 IST

More than 1.5 million Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries since the start of 2025, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Tolo News reported.

In a report released on July 19, the OCHA said, “As of 19 July, 1,541,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan in 2025, including 1,201,000 from Iran and 340,000 from Pakistan.”

The UN agency noted that while returnee flows from Iran remained high, around 460,000 between July 1 and 19, the pace of daily deportations had begun to decline, with approximately 9,000 Afghans arriving per day as of mid-July. This downward trend, it added, may be linked to “ongoing diplomatic discussions between de facto authority officials from Afghanistan and the Government of Iran,” Tolo News reported.

Around 340,000 Afghan Migrants Returned From Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate said 11,605 people returned to Afghanistan on Monday alone, with 1,811 of them relocated to their home provinces. “In the past two days, 19,002 migrants have returned from Iran and Pakistan, both voluntarily and through forced deportation,” said Abdulmutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

Ali Reza Karimi, a migrants’ rights advocate, voiced concern over the scale of removals, stating, “Unfortunately, between 10,000 to 20,000 Afghan migrants are being forcibly deported from Iran on a daily basis. The Afghan government must respond by establishing reception centers, providing initial aid, and creating short-term job opportunities to ease the burden on returnees,” as quoted by Tolo News.

UN Has Urged Iran To Stop Forced Deportation of Afghan Migrants

Some deported Afghans also recounted their struggles. Abdul Wadood, who was deported from Iran, said, “We have no shelter in Afghanistan. Our request from the Islamic Emirate is to support and help us.”

Jalal, a deported child, appealed for educational support. “My wish is to go to school. I ask the government to help me study,” he said.

According to Tolo News, the situation has prompted the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, during a recent visit to Iran, to call for an end to forced deportations and propose a trilateral meeting involving Tehran, Kabul, and UNHCR.

Also Read:  United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

Tags: afghanistanhome-hero-pos-1Migrantspakistan

RELATED News

Gaza Crisis: Over 60,000 Palestinians Killed Amid Worsening Starvation and Malnutrition
Heatwave and Storms in United States: 170 Million Americans Brace for Extreme Weather
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
Polio Surge: WHO Flags Inaction Amid Rise in Cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan
Top Israeli Ministers Condemn Netherlands’ Decision to Ban Their Entry

LATEST NEWS

Reliance, ONGC, And BP Join Forces For Offshore Oil Exploration In Saurashtra Basin
PM Narendra Modi Speaks For 103 Minutes In Lok Sabha: Key Takeaways From The Speech
LG Electronics Eyes AI Chip Boom with HBM Equipment Move: Is A Semiconductor Comeback On The Horizon?
When And Where Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral? Date, Time, And How To Livestream The Final Journey Of Black Sabbath Star
India’s Sports Ministry Shifts Asia Cup Responsibility To BCCI Amid Public Backlash Over Pakistan Match
TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2025 phase 2 seat allotment results announced
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
Kaytex Fabrics IPO Opens Today: Can This SME Textile Player Weave Multibagger Returns?
KKR And Chandrakant Pandit Go Separate Ways After 4 Years, Franchise Thanks Him For 2024 Win
IIT Kanpur director raises alarm over AI-driven cheating
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?