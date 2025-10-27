LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, China says bombers flew near Taiwan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 06:12:50 IST

* China says bombers carried out 'simulated confrontation drills' * Trump, Xi to meet this week in South Korea * China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory * Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims (Adds comments from China and Taiwan president over the weekend, paragraphs 12-14) BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A group of Chinese H-6K bombers recently flew near Taiwan to practice "confrontation drills", Chinese state media reported late on Sunday, publicising the action just a few days before the U.S. and Chinese presidents are due to meet in South Korea. Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, sends its combat aircraft and warships into the skies and waters around the island on a daily basis, though Taipei's defence ministry has not reported any unusual activity lately. Chinese state television's military channel's Weibo account said that recently – it did not give a date – units from the Eastern Theatre Command had conducted combat-oriented training to test their capabilities in areas like air blockades and precision strikes. "Several J-10 fighters flew in combat formation to a designated target airspace, and multiple H-6K bombers went to the waters and airspace around Taiwan island to carry out simulated confrontation drills," it added, without providing the location. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Taiwan's defence ministry had no immediate comment. The H-6K is a strategic bomber that can carry nuclear weapons. The report added that defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity through "concrete actions and safeguarding the peace and happiness of hundreds of millions of people is our solemn commitment". It showed a video of bombs being dropped, and in one segment an air force officer says that the "coast of Taiwan can be clearly made out", though it is not clear from the image whether any land can be seen. TRUMP-XI MEETING U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of a regional summit in South Korea this week to discuss their ongoing trade dispute. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Taiwan should not be concerned about the talks. Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, has over the decades enjoyed strong though unofficial support from the United States, which despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. On Saturday, a senior Chinese official said China and Taiwan should work to achieve "peaceful reunification", marking the 80th anniversary of Taiwan being handed over to the Chinese government from Japanese rule at the end of World War Two. In an interview with two Taiwanese YouTubers broadcast late on Saturday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said peace had to rely on strength, pointing to his government's commitment to increased defence spending. "We have ideals about peace, but cannot have illusions to believe that an agreement on a piece of paper can achieve peace," he added. China has rebuffed multiple offers of talks from Lai, accusing him of being a "separatist". Lai has said only Taiwan's people can decide their future. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing and additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:12 AM IST
