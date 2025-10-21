LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-BHP's iron ore production misses estimates on hit from maintenance works

UPDATE 1-BHP's iron ore production misses estimates on hit from maintenance works

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 03:53:49 IST

(Updates with details and background) Oct 21 (Reuters) – BHP Group's first-quarter iron ore output came in a little lower than estimates on Tuesday, as planned maintenance, including the rebuild of a piece of equipment at Port Hedland, weighed on production at its Western Australian operations. The world's largest listed miner said iron ore production from its Western Australia mine operations on a 100% basis was 70.2 million metric tonnes (Mt) in the three months ended September 30, compared with a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 71.55 Mt. BHP had recorded iron ore output from its Western Australian operations of 71.6 Mt a year earlier. The major rebuild of Car Dumper 3 at Port Hedland, which reduced volumes by 4.3 million tonnes on a 100% basis, was completed about 8% ahead of schedule, BHP said. Car Dumper 3 is a massive machine that unloads iron ore from trains for export and has been rebuilt to extend its life, boost reliability, and keep operations running smoothly after years of heavy use. BHP kept its fiscal 2026 output forecast for Western Australia iron ore unchanged at between 284 Mt and 296 Mt. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:53 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
