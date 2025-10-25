LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 05:15:18 IST

UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

(Adds White House comment in paragraph 4 and context throughout) By Jarrett Renshaw and Ernest Scheyder WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reversed a Biden-era air pollution rule that had imposed stricter limits on emissions from copper smelters. The copper rule, finalized in May 2024, had required smelters to curb pollutants including lead, arsenic, mercury, benzene and dioxins under updated federal air standards. Trump's proclamation grants a two-year exemption from compliance for affected stationary sources, which the White House said would help promote American mineral security by reducing regulatory burdens on domestic copper producers. "Imposing these requirements on such a limited and already strained domestic industry risks accelerating further closures, weakening the Nation’s industrial base, undermining mineral independence, and increasing reliance on foreign-controlled processing capacity," the White House said in announcing the changes. The U.S. currently has only two copper smelters, one in Arizona and the other in Utah. Freeport-McMoRan and Rio Tinto, which operate the two U.S. copper smelters, were not immediately available to comment. Trump signed an executive order earlier this year that identified copper as a critical material for defense, infrastructure and emerging technologies, including clean energy and electric vehicles. It led to a Section 232 investigation to determine whether copper imports threaten U.S. national security, particularly due to dependence on a small number of foreign suppliers. Following the review, the administration imposed a 50% tariff on certain imported copper and mandated that an increasing percentage of high-quality scrap copper produced in the U.S. be sold domestically. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; editing by Costas Pitas and Sam Holmes)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 5:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters
UPDATE 1-Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

