UPDATE 10-NFL Results

Oct 19 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) LA Rams 35 JACKSONVILLE 7 CHICAGO 26 New Orleans 14 KANSAS CITY 31 Las Vegas 0 Philadelphia 28 MINNESOTA 22 New England 31 TENNESSEE 13 CLEVELAND 31 Miami 6 Carolina 13 NY JETS 6 Indianapolis 38 LA CHARGERS 24 Green Bay 27 ARIZONA 23 DALLAS 44 Washington 22

