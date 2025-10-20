UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

Oct 20 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NFL games on Sunday American Football Conference East W L T PF PA PCT 1. New England Patriots 5 2 0 181 133 .714 2. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 167 137 .667 3. Miami Dolphins 1 6 0 140 205 .143 4. New York Jets 0 7 0 129 183 .000 West W L T PF PA PCT 1. Denver Broncos 5 2 0 163 127 .714 2. Los Angeles Chargers 4 3 0 151 163 .571 3. Kansas City Chiefs 4 3 0 186 124 .571 4. Las Vegas Raiders 2 5 0 103 180 .286 North W L T PF PA PCT 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 0 150 140 .667 2. Cincinnati Bengals 3 4 0 136 214 .429 3. Cleveland Browns 2 5 0 113 152 .286 4. Baltimore Ravens 1 5 0 144 194 .167 South W L T PF PA PCT 1. Indianapolis Colts 6 1 0 232 140 .857 2. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 3 0 146 155 .571 3. Houston Texans 2 3 0 108 61 .400 4. Tennessee Titans 1 6 0 96 192 .143 National Football Conference East W L T PF PA PCT 1. Philadelphia Eagles 5 2 0 170 165 .714 2. Dallas Cowboys 3 3 1 222 206 .500 3. Washington Commanders 3 4 0 180 170 .429 4. New York Giants 2 5 0 153 177 .286 West W L T PF PA PCT 1. Los Angeles Rams 5 2 0 175 117 .714 2. San Francisco 49ers 4 2 0 125 128 .667 3. Seattle Seahawks 4 2 0 166 117 .667 4. Arizona Cardinals 2 5 0 153 154 .286 North W L T PF PA PCT 1. Green Bay Packers 4 1 1 158 125 .750 2. Detroit Lions 4 2 0 191 142 .667 3. Chicago Bears 4 2 0 152 155 .667 4. Minnesota Vikings 3 3 0 145 125 .500 South W L T PF PA PCT 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 1 0 165 151 .833 2. Atlanta Falcons 3 2 0 100 100 .600 3. Carolina Panthers 4 3 0 145 152 .571 4. New Orleans Saints 1 6 0 125 186 .143 Monday, October 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (2300/2300) Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (0200/0200) Thursday, October 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (0015/0015)

