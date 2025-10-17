LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 09:23:18 IST

Oct 17 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NFL games on Friday American Football Conference East W L T PF PA PCT 1. New England Patriots 4 2 0 150 120 .667 2. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 167 137 .667 3. Miami Dolphins 1 5 0 134 174 .167 4. New York Jets 0 6 0 123 170 .000 West W L T PF PA PCT 1. Los Angeles Chargers 4 2 0 127 125 .667 2. Denver Broncos 4 2 0 130 95 .667 3. Kansas City Chiefs 3 3 0 155 124 .500 4. Las Vegas Raiders 2 4 0 103 149 .333 North W L T PF PA PCT 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 0 150 140 .667 2. Cincinnati Bengals 3 4 0 136 214 .429 3. Baltimore Ravens 1 5 0 144 194 .167 4. Cleveland Browns 1 5 0 82 146 .167 South W L T PF PA PCT 1. Indianapolis Colts 5 1 0 194 116 .833 2. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 2 0 139 120 .667 3. Houston Texans 2 3 0 108 61 .400 4. Tennessee Titans 1 5 0 83 161 .167 National Football Conference East W L T PF PA PCT 1. Philadelphia Eagles 4 2 0 142 143 .667 2. Washington Commanders 3 3 0 158 126 .500 3. Dallas Cowboys 2 3 1 178 184 .417 4. New York Giants 2 4 0 121 144 .333 West W L T PF PA PCT 1. San Francisco 49ers 4 2 0 125 128 .667 2. Seattle Seahawks 4 2 0 166 117 .667 3. Los Angeles Rams 4 2 0 140 110 .667 4. Arizona Cardinals 2 4 0 130 127 .333 North W L T PF PA PCT 1. Green Bay Packers 3 1 1 131 102 .700 2. Detroit Lions 4 2 0 191 142 .667 3. Minnesota Vikings 3 2 0 123 97 .600 4. Chicago Bears 3 2 0 126 141 .600 South W L T PF PA PCT 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 1 0 165 151 .833 2. Atlanta Falcons 3 2 0 100 100 .600 3. Carolina Panthers 3 3 0 132 146 .500 4. New Orleans Saints 1 5 0 111 160 .167 Sunday, October 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (1330/1330) New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (1700/1700) Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (1700/1700) Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings (1700/1700) New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans (1700/1700) Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (1700/1700) Carolina Panthers at New York Jets (1700/1700) Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (2005/2005) New York Giants at Denver Broncos (2005/2005) Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals (2025/2025) Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (2025/2025) Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (0020/0020) Monday, October 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (2300/2300) Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (0200/0200)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:23 AM IST
