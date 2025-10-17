LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 01:15:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

* EU needs to toughen defences against Russia, Kallas says * More work needed for cost estimates, officials say * No new funding offered for flagship projects (Adds comment from Ukrainian defence minister, paragraphs 8-9) By Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday proposed four flagship European defence projects, including a counter-drone system and a plan to fortify the eastern border, as part of a drive to get the continent ready to defend itself by 2030. The proposals, in a defence policy "roadmap", reflect fears fuelled by the war in Ukraine that Russia may attack an EU member in the coming years, and calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to do more for its own security. "Danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends. It is clear we need to toughen our defences against Russia," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a press conference. FORTIFYING EU'S EASTERN BORDERS The Commission said two "flagships" were particularly urgent – the European Drone Defence Initiative, previously known as the "drone wall", and Eastern Flank Watch, which aims to "fortify the EU's Eastern borders across land, air and sea". The Commission, the European Union's executive body, said both projects should have initial capacity by the end of next year. The drone project should be fully functional a year later and "flank watch" should reach that status at the end of 2028. It also proposed a European Air Shield, to defend against missiles and other airborne threats, and a European Space Shield, to protect European space assets and services. Leaders of the EU's 27 member governments will decide whether to endorse the flagship proposals and to agree on who runs projects that get the green light. Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal praised the plans as "a turning point in Europe's security thinking — a plan to preserve peace through strength." Writing on X, Shmyhal said Ukraine's military was "now an integral part of Europe's collective security." TEST OF EU DEFENCE AMBITIONS The flagships represent a test of the EU's ambitions to play a greater role in Europe's defence – traditionally the preserve of national governments and the NATO military alliance. Commission officials said the proposals were based on NATO's own capability targets and that EU governments would be in the driving seat for managing the projects. European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called the roadmap a "mega-plan for delivery, with clear timetables, goals and reporting obligations". "That is why we can call today a delivery day – or a D-Day for delivery," he said. The Commission did not put a price on the projects. Kubilius said EU members would first have to agree on details of the projects before the costs could be estimated. He said EU countries could use national defence budgets, which have been rising rapidly in recent years, and funds such as the EU's 150 billion euro ($174.8 billion) SAFE loans scheme for defence projects, launched this year. ($1 = 0.8580 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer; Editing by GV De Clercq and Alex Richardson)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 1:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

TRUMP: FDA WILL EXPEDITE REVIEW OF ANOTHER COMMON IVF DRUG

UPDATE 2-US senators announce deal on aviation safety legislation

Putin Issues Stern Warning To Donald Trump, Says It Might Harm US-Russia Ties: Kremlin

UPDATE 1-US budget deficit falls 2% to $1.775 trillion in fiscal 2025

Kremlin says Putin told Trump supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine would harm peace chances and US-Russia ties

LATEST NEWS

Yamal among highest-paid players in 2025 in Forbes list topped by Ronaldo

Wall Street ends down; Zions sparks worries about regional banks

‘We Won The Battle!’ Hyderabad Paediatrician’s 8 Year Battle Against ORS, Burst Into Tears, WATCH

Yamal among highest-paid players in 2025 in Forbes list topped by Ronaldo

Major US business group sues over Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download SSC CGL Response Sheet PDF

Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

Eye-tracking system can detect Alzheimer’s tendency, study finds

Apple readies high-end MacBook Pro with touch, hole-punch screen, Bloomberg News reports

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border
UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border
UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border
UPDATE 3-EU proposes 'flagship' defence projects to counter drones, protect eastern border
QUICK LINKS