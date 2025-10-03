UPDATE 4-Church of England names Sarah Mullally as first female Archbishop of Canterbury

* First female Archbishop of Canterbury in 1,400 years * Mullally condemns safeguarding scandals, antisemitism * Conservative Anglican group condemns appointment of a woman * Mullally has been Bishop of London since 2018 * She will be installed at Canterbury Cathedral in March 2026 (Adds comments in interview with Reuters, paragraphs 6-7, opposition to assisted dying in paragraphs 17-18) By Muvija M CANTERBURY, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) – The Church of England named Sarah Mullally on Friday as the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to hold the 1,400-year-old office, prompting criticism from conservative Anglicans mainly based in Africa who oppose women bishops. Mullally will also become the ceremonial head of 85 million Anglicans worldwide and, like her predecessors, faces a tough challenge in bridging the divide between conservatives – especially in Africa, where homosexuality is outlawed in some countries – and generally more liberal Christians in the West. Making her first address in Canterbury Cathedral, the 63-year-old former career nurse condemned the sexual abuse scandals and safeguarding issues that have dogged the Church and also antisemitism following an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday which killed two men. NEW ARCHBISHOP HAS SUPPORTED LIBERAL CAUSES GAFCON, a grouping of conservative Anglican churches globally, immediately criticised Mullally's appointment, saying it showed that the English arm of the Church had "relinquished its authority to lead". Bishop of London since 2018, she has previously championed several liberal causes within the Church, including allowing blessings for same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages. Asked by Reuters in an interview on Friday about same-sex relationships, Mullally said: "The Church of England and the Anglican Communion have a long history of having to wrestle with … difficult issues." "It's really hard for us because we're in the middle of it, and I recognise the anxiety… that is caused when difficult issues are discussed… It may not be resolved quickly." Reforms introduced more than a decade ago have made it possible for a woman to become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. It is one of the last British institutions to have been run until now only by men. In her address in Canterbury Cathedral, Mullally spoke of the difficulties of an era which "craves certainty" and a country which is wrestling with complex moral and political questions around migration and communities feeling overlooked. "Mindful of the horrific violence of yesterday’s attack on a synagogue in Manchester, we are witnessing hatred that rises up through fractures across our communities," she said, adding that it was her Christian faith that gave her hope in a world which often feels "on the brink". SAFEGUARDING IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED The Church of England has been without a leader since last November when Justin Welby resigned over a child abuse cover-up scandal, and Mullally said she would focus on improvements in that area. "My commitment will be to ensure that we continue to listen to survivors, care for the vulnerable, and foster a culture of safety and well-being for all," she said. Linda Woodhead, professor of theology and religious studies at King’s College London, said Mullally's strong management skills were needed to help address safeguarding issues. "Her emphasis on unity, gentleness and strength is exactly what the church, and nation, needs right now," she said. 'IT'S ALL ABOUT PEOPLE' Mullally is a former cancer nurse who worked as England's Chief Nursing Officer in the early 2000s, while also being ordained as a priest in 2002. She became one of the first women to be consecrated as a bishop in the Church of England in 2015. "There are great commonalities between nursing and being a priest. It's all about people, and sitting with people during the most difficult times in their lives," she once told a magazine. Mullally, who is married to Eamonn and has two adult children, has been an outspoken opponent of legislation that would allow assisted dying which is currently progressing through Britain's parliament. She has called the plan to allow terminally ill people to choose to end their lives with medical help "unworkable and unsafe" and has said it poses a risk to the most vulnerable in society. Reflecting the Church of England's status as England's established church, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office announced Mullally's appointment on Friday with the formal consent of King Charles. As monarch, Charles is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a role established in the 16th century when King Henry VIII broke from the Catholic Church. (Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young Editing by Gareth Jones)

