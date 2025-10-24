UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Oct 24 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NBA games on Thursday Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 76ers 1 0 1.000 — 1. Toronto Raptors 1 0 1.000 — 1. New York Knicks 1 0 1.000 — 4. Boston Celtics 0 1 .000 1 4. Brooklyn Nets 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L PCT GB 1. Chicago Bulls 1 0 1.000 — 1. Milwaukee Bucks 1 0 1.000 — 3. Detroit Pistons 0 1 .000 1 3. Cleveland Cavaliers 0 1 .000 1 3. Indiana Pacers 0 1 .000 1 Southeast Division W L PCT GB 1. Orlando Magic 1 0 1.000 — 1. Charlotte Hornets 1 0 1.000 — 3. Miami Heat 0 1 .000 1 3. Washington Wizards 0 1 .000 1 3. Atlanta Hawks 0 1 .000 1 Western Conference Pacific Division W L PCT GB 1. Golden State Warriors 2 0 1.000 — 1. Phoenix Suns 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 3. Sacramento Kings 0 1 .000 1 1/2 3. Los Angeles Lakers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 3. Los Angeles Clippers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Southwest Division W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio Spurs 1 0 1.000 — 1. Memphis Grizzlies 1 0 1.000 — 3. New Orleans Pelicans 0 1 .000 1 3. Dallas Mavericks 0 1 .000 1 3. Houston Rockets 0 1 .000 1 Northwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Oklahoma City Thunder 2 0 1.000 — 1. Minnesota Timberwolves 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 1. Utah Jazz 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 4. Portland Trail Blazers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 4. Denver Nuggets 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Friday, October 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors (2230/2230) Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Boston Celtics at New York Knicks (2330/2330) Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets (2330/2330) Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets (0000/0000) Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans (0000/0000) Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers (0200/0200) Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings (0200/0200) Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers (0200/0200) Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers (0230/0230) Saturday, October 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks (2330/2330) Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers (2330/2330) Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (0100/0100) Sunday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs (1800/1800) Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (1930/1930) Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards (2200/2200) Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers (2200/2200) New York Knicks at Miami Heat (2200/2200) Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves (2300/2300) Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks (2330/2330) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers (0100/0100) Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings (0100/0100) Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (2300/2300) Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (2300/2300) Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls (0000/0000) Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs (0000/0000) Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets (0000/0000) Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans (0000/0000) Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz (0100/0100) Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves (0130/0130) Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (0200/0200) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (0230/0230) Tuesday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards (2300/2300) Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat (2330/2330) New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks (0000/0000) Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder (0000/0000) Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors (0300/0300)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)