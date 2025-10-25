LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi ind vs aus AI-generated content Islamophobia NYC Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 08:35:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Oct 25 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NBA games on Friday Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB 1. New York Knicks 2 0 1.000 — 1. Philadelphia 76ers 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 3. Toronto Raptors 1 1 .500 1 4. Boston Celtics 0 2 .000 2 4. Brooklyn Nets 0 2 .000 2 Central Division W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee Bucks 2 0 1.000 — 1. Chicago Bulls 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 3. Detroit Pistons 1 1 .500 1 3. Cleveland Cavaliers 1 1 .500 1 5. Indiana Pacers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Southeast Division W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte Hornets 1 0 1.000 — 2. Atlanta Hawks 1 1 .500 0 1/2 2. Orlando Magic 1 1 .500 0 1/2 2. Miami Heat 1 1 .500 0 1/2 5. Washington Wizards 0 1 .000 1 Western Conference Pacific Division W L PCT GB 1. Golden State Warriors 2 0 1.000 — 1. Phoenix Suns 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 3. Sacramento Kings 0 1 .000 1 1/2 3. Los Angeles Lakers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 3. Los Angeles Clippers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Southwest Division W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio Spurs 2 0 1.000 — 2. Memphis Grizzlies 1 1 .500 1 3. Dallas Mavericks 0 1 .000 1 1/2 3. New Orleans Pelicans 0 2 .000 2 3. Houston Rockets 0 2 .000 2 Northwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Oklahoma City Thunder 2 0 1.000 — 1. Minnesota Timberwolves 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 1. Utah Jazz 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 4. Portland Trail Blazers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 4. Denver Nuggets 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Saturday, October 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks (2330/2330) Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers (2330/2330) Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (0100/0100) Sunday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs (1800/1800) Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (1930/1930) Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards (2200/2200) Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers (2200/2200) New York Knicks at Miami Heat (2200/2200) Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves (2300/2300) Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks (2330/2330) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers (0100/0100) Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings (0100/0100) Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (2300/2300) Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (2300/2300) Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls (0000/0000) Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs (0000/0000) Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets (0000/0000) Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans (0000/0000) Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz (0100/0100) Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves (0130/0130) Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (0200/0200) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (0230/0230) Tuesday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards (2300/2300) Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat (2330/2330) New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks (0000/0000) Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder (0000/0000) Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors (0300/0300) Wednesday, October 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors (2230/2230) Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (2300/2300) Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (2300/2300) Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets (2330/2330) Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls (0000/0000) Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz (0100/0100) New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets (0100/0100) Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves (0130/0130) Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns (0200/0200)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 8:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Adam Silver on gambling allegations: 'Very upsetting'

UPDATE 6-WTA 125K Series, Queretaro Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

UPDATE 4-Primera División Summaries

UPDATE 4-WTA 125K Series, Queretaro Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Reuters Sports News Summary

LATEST NEWS

Canadians rally around baseball's Blue Jays after Trump trade outburst

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 6-NBA Standings
UPDATE 6-NBA Standings
UPDATE 6-NBA Standings
UPDATE 6-NBA Standings

QUICK LINKS