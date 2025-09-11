Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, the Commander of BSO-1 in the Myanmar Army, on Wednesday to discuss ways to advance bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations.

Their talks focused on enhancing strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and examining the current geostrategic landscape in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

“Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, Commander, BSO-1, Myanmar Army called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, today. Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, expanding military-to-military ties, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region, and reaffirming the mutual commitment to regional peace & stability, ” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This meeting came on the heels of the India-Myanmar Army-to-Army Staff talks, which took place on September 9 in the national capital.

The Myanmar delegation, led by Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, discussed how to enhance interoperability between the two armies, strengthen defence ties, and deepen their broader defence partnership. Both sides agreed to continue their efforts in fostering a strong India-Myanmar relationship aimed at regional security.

Earlier, General Upendra Dwivedi also met Ambassador Abhay Thakur, India’s envoy to Myanmar, on August 22. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.