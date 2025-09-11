LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 05:36:05 IST

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, the Commander of BSO-1 in the Myanmar Army, on Wednesday to discuss ways to advance bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations.

Their talks focused on enhancing strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and examining the current geostrategic landscape in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

“Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, Commander, BSO-1, Myanmar Army called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, today. Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, expanding military-to-military ties, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region, and reaffirming the mutual commitment to regional peace & stability, ” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

This meeting came on the heels of the India-Myanmar Army-to-Army Staff talks, which took place on September 9 in the national capital.

The Myanmar delegation, led by Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, discussed how to enhance interoperability between the two armies, strengthen defence ties, and deepen their broader defence partnership. Both sides agreed to continue their efforts in fostering a strong India-Myanmar relationship aimed at regional security.

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

Earlier, General Upendra Dwivedi also met Ambassador Abhay Thakur, India’s envoy to Myanmar, on August 22. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-41ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

World’s First Gen Z Uprising In Nepal: What We Know About Anti-Corruption Protests
French President Macron meets Qatari Emir, reiterates his commitment to sovereignty of Qatar after Israeli strikes
"We must all pray": Trump after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah University event
Charlie Kirk Is Dead But Survived By His Wife And Two Children, All About The Family Of Donald Trump’s Close Ally
"It's always better when we talk": USIBC President Atul Keshap on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation
ITR Filing Deadline Extension: Tax Return For Pensioners In 2025? Here’s What Retirees Need To Know
Vivek Oberoi calls for participation in Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 on PM Narendra Modi's birthday
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Drew Barrymore say Steven Spielberg "changed both of our lives"
Welox Pharma Broadens Its Mission to Provide Accessible Healthcare Worldwide
Indian Supercross Racing League announces Hyderabad as venue for round two
Authorities relocate families affected by landslides in J&K's Mendhar
"Jai Mahakal wohi hai asli Khiladi," responds Akshay Kumar when fans chant 'Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari'
Nepal GenZ Protests: Air India, IndiGo To Operate Special Flights From Delhi to Kathmandu And Back
Gigi Hadid recalls she auditioned for live-action remake of 'Tangled'
Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation
Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation
Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation
Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation

QUICK LINKS