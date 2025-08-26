LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report

US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report

During Ukraine peace talks, the US and Russian officials discussed several energy deals: allowing Exxon back into Sakhalin‑1, selling US equipment for Arctic LNG 2, and buying Russian icebreakers. These incentives aimed to prompt peace and ease sanctions, signalling a shift to direct US–Russia energy negotiations.

American and Russian officials reportedly explored energy deals, including Exodus' return to Sakhalin‑1 and Arctic LNG 2 hardware as peace incentives amid Ukraine talks. (Photo: Canva image used for represenation only)
American and Russian officials reportedly explored energy deals, including Exodus' return to Sakhalin‑1 and Arctic LNG 2 hardware as peace incentives amid Ukraine talks. (Photo: Canva image used for represenation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 26, 2025 20:10:05 IST

US and Russian officials quietly floated several energy-related deals during peace discussions about Ukraine earlier this month, five sources familiar with the matters told news agency Reuters. According to the report, these deals were offered to incentivise the Kremlin toward making peace and to justify relaxing sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

What’s on the Table

Among the proposals:

  • Exxon Mobil rejoining Sakhalin‑1: The supermajor previously pulled out of this Russian oil and gas project. Recent discussions, the report said, considered allowing its return.
  • Supplying US equipment to Arctic LNG 2: Despite Western sanctions, American exporters could be permitted to sell equipment for Russia’s liquefied natural gas project.
  • Buying Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers: Another idea that was reportedly discussed to boost commercial cooperation between the countries.

These talks took place during US envoy Steve Witkoff’s trip to Moscow, where he met with President Putin and investment chief Kirill Dmitriev, the report said, adding that they matters were discussed at the Alaska summit and during discussions with President Trump at the White House.

White House Looking for Headlines

A source told Reuters, “The White House really wanted to put out a headline after the Alaska summit, announcing a big investment deal… This is how Trump feels like he has achieved something.”

A White House official told the news agency that talks are ongoing, but noted, “It is not in the national interest to further negotiate these issues publicly.”

Sanctions, Tariffs and Shifting Strategy

These energy pitches come as Trump has threatened Moscow with tougher sanctions and tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. His administration’s earlier attempts to revive Russian gas flows to Europe were thwarted by the European Union, prompting a pivot towards bilateral US–Russia energy deals, the report said.

Meanwhile, Putin reportedly issued a decree during the summit allowing foreign investors, including Exxon, to reclaim shares in Sakhalin‑1 if they help support easing sanctions.

Arctic LNG 2 Keeps Moving Under Sanctions

Despite restrictions, Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 plant resumed low-level gas processing in April, with five cargoes shipped this year under sanctions.  

Observers say the US wants to shift Russia away from Chinese technology dependence and toward American suppliers, aiming to weaken Sino-Russian ties.

ALSO READ: Why US Federal Reserve Has Historically Been Independent of the White House

Tags: US Russia relations

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report
US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report
US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report
US and Russia Discussed Energy Deals Amid Ukraine Peace Talks: Report

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?