Home > World > U.S. Freezes Truck Driver Visas After Deadly Crash – But Who Does it Really Affect?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause on certain work visas for foreign truck drivers, citing safety and job concerns. The move affects only a small number of drivers, mainly under H-2B visas. The decision follows a deadly Florida crash involving a foreign driver that has fueled political clashes.

Secretatory of State Marco Rubio announced the decision to halt visas for commercial truck drivers
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 23, 2025 13:24:41 IST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this week that the U.S. will temporarily stop issuing certain work visas to foreign truck drivers. He claimed the move was needed because such drivers were “endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.”

His statement, posted briefly on X, was short on details, leaving many in the trucking industry uncertain about how many drivers would be affected. The truth is that only a small share of America’s truckers fall under the visas being paused. Out of roughly 3.5 million commercial truck drivers in the U.S., only a few thousand are linked to these visa programs.

Which Visas Are Impacted?

The State Department later clarified that the pause applies to three visa categories:

H-2B visas – temporary work permits, sometimes used by truck drivers.

E-2 visas – for foreign investors starting U.S. businesses.

EB-3 visas – for skilled workers, including health care staff, IT professionals, and tradespeople.

Among these, the H-2B is the most relevant to truck drivers. But even here, the numbers are small. Only about 1,500 H-2B visas were issued to truckers this fiscal year and 1,400 last year, according to the American Immigration Lawyers Association. That represents just a fraction of the 66,000 H-2B visas available annually, most of which go to other industries.

Some experts point out that the program has helped offset a long-term shortage of drivers. Still, trade groups say the “shortage” is overstated and that companies prefer to hire cheaper foreign labor instead of paying higher wages to U.S. drivers.

Reactions From the Trucking Industry

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small business truckers, welcomed Rubio’s announcement. They argued it was a step toward ending what they call the “myth” of a driver shortage and restoring stronger safety standards on highways.

At the same time, border-based trucking groups worried about whether other visas might be affected. For example, Mexican and Canadian drivers typically work in the U.S. with short-term B-1 visas, which were not part of Rubio’s pause.

Jerry Maldonado of the Laredo Motor Carriers Association said there was initial concern but relief once the State Department clarified the details. “The announcement did scare some people, but I’m glad for the clarification,” he said.

Florida Crash Sparks Political Battle

The visa announcement came just days after a deadly crash in Florida drew national attention. Truck driver Harjinder Singh allegedly made an illegal U-turn on a highway, causing a collision that killed three people. Singh held a commercial driver’s license from California, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for such licenses.

The accident quickly became a political flashpoint. Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, and California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, exchanged blame. Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins even accused California’s policies of costing lives. Singh fled to California after the crash but was arrested in Stockton by U.S. Marshals. He now faces three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations.

The case highlighted how a tragic road accident has fed into the larger debate over immigration, safety, and jobs, issues now at the center of Rubio’s visa pause.

Also Read: Commercial Truck Accident: Illegal Immigrant Harjinder Singh To Face Charges in Florida

