Home > World > US Halts Visitor Visas for Gaza Amid National Security Review

US Halts Visitor Visas for Gaza Amid National Security Review

The US has announced suspension of visitor visas for individuals from Gaza amid security concerns, coinciding with a water crisis in Gaza, where contaminated water is causing widespread illness.

The US has halted visitor visas for Gazans amid a national security review, while Gaza's water crisis worsens, causing widespread health concerns. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
The US has halted visitor visas for Gazans amid a national security review, while Gaza's water crisis worsens, causing widespread health concerns. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 16, 2025 20:56:07 IST

The US Department of State on Saturday announced suspension of all visitor visas for individuals from the war-ravaged territory of Gaza, citing the need for a “full and thorough review” of temporary medical and humanitarian visas granted in recent days. The move comes amid heightened concerns over security and the vetting process for these visas.

The latest review follows visa restrictions announced earlier this year, targetting nationals from several countries due to concerns over terrorism and national security.

National Security Context

Saturday’s announcement has its links back to a Presidential Proclamation issued in June, which restricts the US entry of foreign nationals from 19 regions, including Gaza, unless they meet specific exemptions. These include immediate family members of US citizens, special immigrant visas for government employees and individuals representing a critical US national interest.

Under the new rules, any visas granted before June 2025 remain unaffected. However, future applicants from Gaza face will likely face uncertainty as they will likely be deemed ineligible for visas under the current American policies.  

Gaza’s Water Crisis Worsens Amid Conflict

The latest developments come against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza with the enclave facing a famine crisis, particularly concerning water access. According to report published by the Associated Press Saturday, residents of Gaza’s Muwasi camp are reeling under dire conditions due to the lack of clean water.

Gaza’s water infrastructure has been severely damaged in recent months, and available water sources are often contaminated with sewage, the report said. With temperatures soaring to 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius), the situation has only gotten worse in recent days.

Warnings of Health Risks From Contaminated Water

As the UN and international aid agencies report rising cases of diarrhea and other waterborne diseases, aid groups have warned that the humanitarian situation could spiral out of control without urgent intervention. “Untreated sewage mixes with drinking water, and you drink that or wash your food with it, then you’re drinking microbes,” AP quoted Mark Zeitoun, director of the Geneva Water Hub, as saying.

Efforts Underway to Ease Crisis

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to improve the situation, including a UAE-funded desalination plant in southern Gaza. Reports suggest Israel has also taken steps to restore water access, reconnecting desalination plants to the Israeli power grid.

