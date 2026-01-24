US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump Signals Military Readiness, Iran Warns Any Attack Will Trigger ‘All-Out War’

US–Iran Tensions Rise Again as Washington Deploys Naval “Armada”: Trump Signals Military Readiness While Urging Iran to Avoid Escalation

The United States and Iran resumed exchanging military warnings after global tensions had appeared to stabilise. The escalation followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that American warships and other military assets were moving toward the Middle East.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said the naval deployment was meant to act as a warning rather than a combat mission. He cautioned Tehran that any move involving the killing of protesters or a revival of its nuclear programme would trigger serious international consequences.

Trump added that the United States was closely monitoring Iran and confirmed that a large naval fleet was being positioned as a precautionary measure. The movement of warships closer to the region signals that while diplomatic engagement remains preferable, the US is maintaining a strong military posture.

Iran Says Any US Strike Will Be Met With Full-Scale Military Response

A senior Iranian official issued a strong response to President Donald Trump’s statements by declaring that any attack on Iran would be treated as an “all-out war.” The official told Reuters that the current US military buildup has raised serious alarm in Iran, although the country hopes that direct confrontation remains unlikely. The official confirmed that Iran has moved to a state of high military readiness, anticipating possible military developments. The official said, “Our military is prepared for all scenarios because we want to avoid real confrontation with this military buildup.” Warning against any type of military strike, the official added, “We will consider all types of attacks, whether they are limited or unlimited or surgical or kinetic, as complete warfare, which we will answer with our strongest response.” Protests, Crackdown And Denials: Iran Pushes Back Amid Global Scrutiny

The streets of Iran now show less activity, but the situation between the two sides continues to escalate. The anti-government protests experienced a decline during the previous week because of a lengthy communications blackout, which prevented people from sharing both video content and reports about ongoing events. The government response to widespread protests, which started in December, has developed into an unyielding crackdown, receiving strong condemnation from both human rights organizations and international governments.

Activist organizations report that 5,032 people have died so far, though they believe their figure represents only a portion of the actual number due to restricted information access and limited reporting from the country. Tehran, however, continues to push back against international allegations.

Iran’s war of narratives escalated when Iran’s top prosecutor, Mohammad Movahedi, rejected US President Donald Trump’s statement claiming that the country had stopped executing 800 arrested protesters. Trump has repeated the claim several times without citing sources, while Iranian authorities remain firm in their denial.

The crisis in Iran creates a dangerous situation, as both sides present conflicting facts while the government keeps essential information hidden.

Trump’s Red Lines and Global Reactions

US President Donald Trump’s warnings to Iran have set off a global game of watch-and-wait, prompting world leaders to advise caution. Analysts observe that the US military buildup in the region provides Trump with options for military strikes, yet no action has been executed, keeping the conflict simmering. The “red lines” Trump established include mass executions of prisoners and the killing of peaceful protesters, turning human rights violations into potential triggers for military response. The world watches closely as diplomacy and deterrence collide, to see whether peace will be maintained through words or whether the Middle Eastern naval fleet signals that actual combat may be imminent.

(With Inputs)

