US Journalist Found Alive After Going Missing in Norway

Alec Luhn (38), who is an American climate journalist, has been found alive nearly a week after going missing during a solo hiking expedition in Norway, as reported by the BBC. His family revealed that he sustained a leg injury but is otherwise safe and recovering.

Journalist Vanished During Solo Glacier Trek

Luhn disappeared while hiking alone on a glacier in Folgefonna National Park, located in Norway’s southwest. He started his trek from the town of Odda on July 31 but failed to return for his scheduled flight home on Monday, prompting his wife, Veronika Silchenko, to alert authorities.

Speaking to CBS News, Silchenko described her husband’s rescue as “a miracle,” adding, “It’s the best day of my life.” She thanked the Norwegian rescue team for their efforts and said she is now awaiting further information from doctors regarding his injury.

Luhn is described as an avid explorer with a deep interest in Arctic environments. “Alec is basically obsessed with the Arctic,” Silchenko said, adding, “He loves glaciers and snow, and he loves explorers.”

He has previously camped in harsh weather conditions and is known for his field reporting in remote, frigid regions. As a journalist, Luhn has covered the global impact of climate change. His work has appeared in major media outlets including the BBC, The New York Times, The Atlantic, National Geographic, and Time magazine. In 2023, he reported on Canada’s “zombie” wildfires, which are believed to be worsened by global warming.