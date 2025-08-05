LIVE TV
Texas and California Jockey for Political Advantage as 2026 Midterms Loom

Texas and California Jockey for Political Advantage as 2026 Midterms Loom

Texas Democrats staged a walkout to block a Republican-led redistricting plan that could shift five congressional seats. In response, California's Democrats, led by Governor Newsom, proposed reshaping their own map to cut GOP seats. The tug-of-war could shape House control heading into 2026.

Texas Democrats walked out to block a GOP-favored congressional map as California Democrats push a rival plan. (Photo: X)
Texas Democrats walked out to block a GOP-favored congressional map as California Democrats push a rival plan. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 5, 2025 16:12:26 IST

With President Donald Trump’s influence and control of the US House at stake, the country’s two most populous states — Texas and California — are sharpening their political moves ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

Texas Blocked Over Redistricting Quarrel

In Texas, Democrats have staged a mass walkout to block a proposed congressional map that would favour Republicans, The Associated Press reported. Having fled the state, they denied a quorum in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, stalling the map’s passage.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows warned, “If you continue to go down this road, there will be consequences,” while suggesting possible imposition of fines and potential legal action. With at least 51 out of the 62 Democratic members absent, the House could not conduct business. Although the Texas Supreme Court permits compelling absent lawmakers to return, officials have yet to attempt enforcement beyond issuing arrest warrants and levying fines.

GOP Map Seeks Five More Seats in Texas

The disputed map proposal seeks to net Republicans five additional House seats in Texas, currently holding 25 out of 38 seats, the report said. That would bolster Trump’s thin House majority ahead of the midterms. Trump won 56.1% of Texas in 2024, compared with 42.5% for Democrat Kamala Harris, as reported by AP.

California Counters with Its Own Power Play

Meanwhile, Californian Democrats, encouraged by Governor Gavin Newsom, are reportedly drafting new maps that would eliminate five Republican-held districts, targetting seats held by Reps. Ken Calvert, Darrell Issa, Kevin Kiley, David Valadao and Doug LaMalfa while strengthening Democratic margins in swing districts.

A draft plan shared with the American media reveals Democrats may increase their projected seats to 48 of 52, up from 43. Governor Newsom, meanwhile, has signalled that he would call a special November election for voters to approve the map.

“California will not sit by idly and watch this democracy waste away,” AP quoted him as saying.

Cutting Stakes, Shared Strategies

Both American states see this as a battle for control of the US House and a test of state-level power. California Democrats argue they have no choice but to respond if Republicans redraw from their advantage.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, appearing with Texas Democrats, compared the actions in Texas to a “modern-day stagecoach heist.”

“If Republicans are willing to rewrite rules to give themselves an advantage, then… we must do the same,” she said, according to the US-based news agency.

What Happens Next

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers in Texas have expressed readiness for a long delay.

“We recognised… we’re in this for the long haul,” Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer reportedly said, while caucus leader Gene Wu insisted, “We will do whatever it takes.”

Yet Democrats acknowledge walkouts often merely delay outcomes. In 2021, a similar protest delayed voting restrictions only for Republicans to pass them after Democrats returned.

Analysts say a new GOP-favored map in Texas, together with a Democratic counter in California, could shape which party controls the House and whether Trump’s agenda faces increased resistance in his second term.

