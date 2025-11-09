LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail earthquake Japan 2025 gurugram Krishnagiri asim munir IND vs SA 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

The US is intensifying efforts to cut Iran’s funding to Hezbollah and push for the group’s disarmament, calling it a “strategic moment” for Lebanon. Despite sanctions, Iran has funneled about $1B to Hezbollah this year, U.S. officials say.

United States is working to leverage what it calls a strategic "moment" in Lebanon. (Photo: ANI)
United States is working to leverage what it calls a strategic "moment" in Lebanon. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 9, 2025 17:05:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

The United States is working to leverage what it calls a strategic “moment” in Lebanon to cut Iranian funding to Hezbollah and push the group toward disarmament, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s top sanctions official.

In an interview late Friday, Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said Iran has still managed to channel roughly $1 billion to Hezbollah this year, despite extensive Western sanctions that have severely strained Tehran’s economy.

Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign aims to restrict Iran’s uranium enrichment program and shrink its regional footprint including in Lebanon, where Hezbollah’s influence has eroded after Israel’s 2023–24 war significantly weakened the group militarily.

Late last week Washington sanctioned two individuals accused using money exchanges to help fund Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist group by several Western governments and Gulf states.

“There’s a moment in Lebanon now. If we could get Hezbollah to disarm, the Lebanese people could get their country back,” Hurley said.

“The key to that is to drive out the Iranian influence and control that starts with all the money that they are pumping into Hezbollah,” he told Reuters in Istanbul as part of a tour of Turkey, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and Israel meant to raise pressure on Iran.

Tehran has leaned on closer ties with China, Russia and regional states including the UAE since September, when talks to curb its disputed nuclear activity and missile programme broke down, prompting the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions.

Western powers accuse Iran of secretly developing nuclear weapons capability. Tehran, whose economy now risks hyperinflation and a severe recession, says its nuclear program is wholly for civilian power purposes.

U.S. ally Israel says Hezbollah is trying to rebuild its capabilities and on Thursday carried out heavy airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal agreed a year ago.

Lebanon’s government has committed to disarming all non-state groups, including Hezbollah, which was founded in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, spearheaded the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance”, and opened fire on Israel declaring solidarity with Palestinians when war began in Gaza in 2023.

While the group, which is also a political force in Beirut, has not obstructed Lebanese troops confiscating its caches in the country’s south, it has rejected disarming in full.

Hurley, in his first trip to the Middle East since taking office under President Donald Trump’s administration, has pressed the case against Iran in meetings with government officials, bankers and private sector executives.

“Even with everything Iran has been through, even with the economy not in great shape, they’re still pumping a lot of money to their terrorist proxies,” he said.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 5:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Iran fundingIran funding HezbollahLebanon strategic momentus news

RELATED News

After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

Indian-Origin Man Questioned About Immigration Status By ‘Masked’ Agents: ‘Do You Know About Mamdani?’

Japan Issues Tsunami Advisory After 6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Iwate Coast

Philippines on High Alert as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong Nears, Days After Devastation from Typhoon Kalmaegi

Who Are Two Of India’s Most-Wanted Gangsters Arrested In Georgia, US? Have This Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

LATEST NEWS

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor Makes Big Statement, Refuses Any Post-Poll Alliance In Bihar, Says ‘If Needed, We Will…’

Who Is Akash Choudhary? Meghalaya Batter Smashes World Record With Fastest Fifty Ever, Hits Consecutive 8 Sixes In Historic Innings

UP Turns Jurassic Park? ‘Well-Preserved’ Dinosaur Fossil Believed To Be Triceratops Horn Found In Saharanpur

‘Mar Jayega Lekin…’ Yuvraj Singh Spills The Secret On Abhishek Sharma’s Unusual Habit, Embarrasses Young Cricketer On Camera

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Now Requires Aadhaar-Based Verification For…

Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

WPL 2026: From Jemimah Rodrigues to Niki Prasad, Full List of Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

Aaditya Thackeray Claims Drone Spied On His Home, MMRDA Breaks Silence With A Shocking Clarification

Mysterious Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists After Losing Its Tail, What’s Really Going On?

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon
US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon
US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon
US Pushes To Cut Iran Funding To Hezbollah, Eyes ‘Strategic Moment’ For Disarmament In Lebanon

QUICK LINKS