US Senators introduce Shrimp Tariff Act to protect Louisiana industry against alleged unfair trade practices by India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 23:41:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 20 (ANI): Republican US Senators Bill Cassidy and Cindy Hyde-Smith introduced the India Shrimp Tariff Act to shield local shrimp and catfish farmers from India’s allegedly unfair trade practices, specifically the dumping of cheap shrimp into the US market, a statement by Cassidy’s office said.

“People come from all over to try Louisiana gumbo, jambalaya, and shrimp and grits. That’s because our shrimpers and catfish farmers meet high standards,” said Cassidy. “By leveling the playing field, this bill protects Louisiana seafood and the jobs that depend on it.”

Senator Hyde-Smith said that Indian shrimp was being ‘dumped’ there, and the legislation is aimed at focusing on local fishermen.

“For too long, Indian shrimp has been dumped on the US market with minimal penalty or regulation, which has come at the expense of domestic shrimpers, processors, restaurants, and consumers. Senator Cassidy’s common-sense legislation will help put our domestic industry on a more level playing field, and I will work with him to move this bill forward for the benefit of Gulf Coast shrimpers and everyone who enjoys domestic shrimp,” Senator Hyde-Smith said.

Last week, during a US Senate Finance Committee hearing, Cassidy secured a commitment from President Trump’s Deputy Under Secretary of the Treasury nominee Jonathan Greenstein to support Louisiana shrimp producers and oppose unfair trade practices hurting the state’s seafood industry.

In February, Cassidy and a group of Republican colleagues introduced the Prioritizing Offensive Agricultural Disputes and Enforcement Act to protect the Louisiana rice industry against dumping of cheap produce into US markets from India and China.

While applying the same ‘common-sense’ logic in India, Trump sulked as PM Modi refused to open Indian agricultural markets for US products. India’s farming sector is critical- which grants employment to 40 per cent of its workforce.

The 50 per cent tariffs, which came into effect on August 27, penalise both India and the US, notably raising prices for US consumers of Indian goods. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS