Home > World > US Woman Throws Hot Coffee At McDonald's Worker Over Delayed Order, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video from Michigan has gone viral, showing a 48-year-old woman, Casharra Brown, throwing a large cup of hot coffee at a McDonald's employee after complaining about a delayed order. The clip begins with Brown shouting at the manager and calling her a "liar." In response, the manager calmly says, "You've got your coffee. That's all that you were charged for. Your refund will take up to 48 hours."

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 14:11:55 IST

A shocking video from Michigan has gone viral, showing a 48-year-old woman, Casharra Brown, throwing a large cup of hot coffee at a McDonald’s employee after complaining about a delayed order. 

The Buena Vista Police Department shared the footage earlier this week, which shows Brown angrily confronting the restaurant’s manager before attacking her with the scalding beverage.

The clip begins with Brown shouting at the manager and calling her a “liar.” In response, the manager calmly says, “You’ve got your coffee. That’s all that you were charged for. Your refund will take up to 48 hours.”

As the manager turns to leave, Brown yells, “F** you. Catch that hot-a** coffee,”* before throwing the drink directly at her back.

Police Identify Suspect, Issue Arrest Warrant

Following the attack, police identified the woman as Casharra Brown and issued an arrest warrant. Buena Vista detective Russ Pahssen told the New York Post, “I must have gotten about 100 tips. Within about two minutes, we had her identified.”

The police had posted the video online, leading to widespread outrage. Many social media users demanded harsh punishment for Brown, calling the act “disgusting” and “criminal.”

Social Media Reactions

Online users were quick to criticize the woman’s behavior. One person commented, “So, she placed an online order with her name, email, and phone data attached to it, and proceeded to commit aggravated assault in the same restaurant. Smart.” Another wrote, “She deserves prison time. No restaurant employee should have to deal with this.” A third user added, “No McDonald’s manager makes enough to deal with people like her.”

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 2:11 PM IST
