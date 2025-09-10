USD 725 Million Up for Grabs: Is Your Facebook Account Eligible? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you are a user of popular social media app Facebook, this news could be of great interest to you. Facebook is about to deliver payments to its millions of users from a USD 725 million class-action legal case. It was filed against Facebook after reports suggested that the company offered the personal data of users without their approval to Cambridge Analytica, a controversial firm.

The company allegedly used the information collected and circulated disinformation campaign launched from Russia. It reportedly caused large-scale concerns linked to privacy and election interference.

Facebook Rolls Out Record USD 725M User Payout

The settlement was first approved in 2023 but kept facing delays due to judicial appeals. However, the case was officially concluded in May 2025. Payouts began on September 3, with Angeion, the company overseeing the distribution, managing the process. According to Angeion, payments will be made over a ten-week period to ensure that all eligible claimants receive their share in an orderly manner.

Each claimant’s payout is determined by a points system. Users receive one point for each month they maintained a Facebook account between May 2007 and December 2022. Although individual payments vary, attorneys estimated that the average payout in 2023 would have been around $30.

Legal and administrative costs reduce the total settlement funds, with the attorneys involved in the case set to receive $181 million. The eight principal plaintiffs, who led the fight against Facebook, will each receive $15,000. Lesley Weaver, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs, stated in September 2023 that approximately 17 million of the record-breaking 28 million claims submitted were deemed eligible, making it possibly the largest class-action payout in U.S. history.

Facebook Provides Details on Collecting Payment

Claimants can receive their payments using the method they selected during the claims process, including paper checks, prepaid Mastercard, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, or direct deposit. Users are advised to monitor their email for updates about when they might expect their payment.

This settlement highlights the growing importance of digital privacy and accountability for tech giants. For millions of Americans, it represents not only financial restitution but also recognition of the risks posed by unauthorized data sharing and misuse. As payouts roll out, affected users will finally see a tangible result of this historic legal action.

