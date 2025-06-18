Facebook Videos Will Soon Be Clasified As Reels: Meta

In the latest development, the Meta has announced that all the new videos shared on Facebook will soon be classified as reels. This comes in the aim to surge engagements on facebook videos.

The videos on Facebook untill now were in the form of short form contents. But this is what’s gonna change: the videos on the app will automatically become reels once uploaded just like Instagram. This development will erase confusions amongst viewers on Facebook.

Video Tab On Facebook To Turn Reels

The update also means that the current ‘Video’ tab on Facebook will soon be renamed as the ‘Reels’ tab. This change reflects Meta’s push to place Reels at the center of its video strategy, an effort already seen on Instagram, where Reels dominate the explore and feed algorithms.

This Update Will Not Impact Previous Videos

Meta has made it clear that any videos already uploaded on Facebook before this new update will not be affected. They will stay the same and won’t be changed into Reels. But for videos that users upload after the update, things will look a bit different. Users will be asked to either confirm or change who can see their videos, especially if they had different privacy settings for Reels and regular posts before. This step is meant to make sure users have control over their audience.

Along with this change, Facebook Reels is also getting new and better creative tools. These include more advanced editing options, the ability to add text on screen, background music, voiceovers, and special visual effects. Earlier, such features were mostly available only for short videos. Now, users can use them on videos of any length. This will give both content creators and everyday users more freedom and flexibility to make videos that look polished and professional.

