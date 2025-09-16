Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > World > Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism

Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism

Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 02:56:35 IST

Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Vice President JD Vance began Monday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show by recalling his role in the Trump-Vance campaign and crediting him with helping secure his place on the ticket.

“I owe so much to Charlie,” Vance said, describing how Kirk had urged President Trump to select him as running mate. The vice president added that later in the programme he would address “this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism” which he argued played a role in Kirk’s assassination.

“I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin’s bullet. We’re going to talk about how to dismantle that and how to bring real unity, real unity that can only come when we tell the truth,” Vance added, stressing that Kirk’s killing must be viewed in the context of wider political violence.

Several senior figures from the Trump administration also joined the broadcast to honour Kirk’s memory, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Vance said multiple guests would appear on the programme to share their thoughts, describing Kirk as a close ally to President Trump and the administration.

The episode comes after Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot while hosting an event.

The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody by the FBI late Thursday evening, shortly after the incident.

Speaking to media on Sunday (local time) about Kirk, President Trump said, “We lost a great person. I’ll be going on early Sunday morning. We’re going to Arizona, taking some people with us, on Air Force One. Maybe you people are going to be with us, I don’t know, but we’re going to be going Saturday early, early on Sunday morning.”

Trump had earlier blamed the “radical left” for the shooting during an address on Thursday and told NBC News on Saturday that the group obstructed efforts to unify the country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Charlie Kirkdonald trumpjd vancekirkpresident-trumpthe-charlie-kirk-showtrumpunited statesusVice President

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens to Federalize DC Police Again Over Immigration Dispute
JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing
Gaza Crisis: Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Israel Facing Long-Term Isolation Over War
Trump Says US Military Killed 3 in Second Strike on Venezuelan ‘Narcoterrorists’
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

LATEST NEWS

S&P Global to Host World Hydrogen Leaders Conference in India
Skater Anandkumar Velkumar makes history, gets India first-ever gold at Speed Skating World C'ships
Two people killed, 9 injured after truck hits several people in MP's Indore
Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism
Wordle Game For September 16, 2025: Check Out The Hints To Decode This Five-Letter Wordle Answer
Right Paydays Launches for 2025: Compare Top Loan Offers in One Click
"'The Heart was in the mouth": Asalanka reflects on Sri Lanka's thrilling win over Hong Kong
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism
Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism
Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism
Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism

QUICK LINKS