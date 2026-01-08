Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodriguez Calls Out Trump’s ‘Greed’ Days After Maduro’s Abduction: ‘It Was Always About The Oil’

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, didn’t hold back on Thursday. She called out the US, saying all their talk about drug trafficking, democracy, and human rights was just a smokescreen. The real reason for the pressure? Energy. Oil, to be exact.

Delcy Rodríguez Says US Claims on Drugs and Democracy Are ‘Excuses’

“Everyone knows it,” she said. “The North just wants our resources. Those stories about drugs and democracy—they’re just excuses. In the end, it was always about the oil.”

When it comes to energy ties, Rodriguez said Venezuela is open to working with the US, but only if it’s a fair deal. She wants clear agreements where everyone benefits, not vague promises.

Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez: “All the lies about ‘drug trafficking’, ‘democracy’, ‘human rights’. They were the excuses. It was always about the oil.” pic.twitter.com/800sdOy6lu — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) January 8, 2026

Interim President Rodríguez Slams US

She also pointed out how bad things have gotten between the two countries. “There’s a stain on our relationship we’ve never seen before,” she admitted.

All this happened just after US President Donald Trump announced a new oil agreement. According to him, Venezuela will use the money from oil sales to buy only American-made goods. Trump called it a big change for Venezuela’s economy and a win for US businesses.

He summed it up on social media: “Venezuela is going to be purchasing only American-made products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal.”

