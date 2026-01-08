LIVE TV
Who Are The 3 Indians Among 28 Crew Members Aboard The Russian-Flagged Tanker Seized by the US? What We Know So Far

Who Are The 3 Indians Among 28 Crew Members Aboard The Russian-Flagged Tanker Seized by the US? What We Know So Far

A Russian-flagged oil tanker, formerly Bella 1 and renamed Marinera, was seized by US forces in the North Atlantic after a long pursuit linked to alleged Venezuela sanctions evasion.

The Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by the US military had a crew of 28 people (PHOTO: X)
The Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by the US military had a crew of 28 people (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 8, 2026 21:02:34 IST

Who Are The 3 Indians Among 28 Crew Members Aboard The Russian-Flagged Tanker Seized by the US? What We Know So Far

The Russian-flagged oil tanker the US military seized on Wednesday had 28 crew members on board, including three Indians, according to Russia Today.

3 Indians Among Crew

RT says the vessel, called Bella 1, was chartered by a private trader. The ship actually sailed under the Guyana flag. On board, there were six Georgians, 17 Ukrainians, three Indians, and two Russians.

US forces stopped the Marinera in the North Atlantic after tracking it all the way from the Caribbean. American officials claim they seized the ship because of its alleged connections to Venezuela.

The apparent Indians on board have not been identified yet. NewsX will keep you posted. 

US Seizes Russian-Linked Tanker in Atlantic

The whole thing happened after the tanker managed to dodge a US maritime blockade and ignored attempts by the Coast Guard to board. Two US officials told Reuters the Coast Guard and the military worked together on the operation.

This isn’t something you see every day. According to Reuters, it’s the first time in recent memory that the US military has captured a Russian-flagged vessel.

It comes right on the heels of a dramatic US Special Forces raid in Caracas, where they reportedly captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro just last Saturday.

A top Russian lawmaker, Andrei Klishas from the ruling United Russia party, called the US action “outright piracy,” according to TASS.

Russia’s transport ministry says they lost all contact with the Marinera after US naval forces boarded it. RT even shared a photo of a helicopter hovering near the ship, saying US forces looked like they were trying to board the sanctioned tanker.

ALSO READ: US Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory On B1, B2 Visas For Indians: Follow the Rules Or Will Be ‘Permanently Banned If…’

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 9:02 PM IST
