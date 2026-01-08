US Embassy Issues Fresh Advisory On B1, B2 Visas For Indians: Follow the Rules Or Will Be ‘Permanently Banned If…’

The US Embassy in India issued a strong warning to B1 and B2 visa holders on Thursday: misuse your visa or overstay, and you could face a permanent ban from future travel to the US.

The embassy made it clear that it’s up to each traveller to follow the rules.

“If you misuse your visa or stay longer than allowed, you could be permanently banned from coming back,” the embassy posted on X, sharing an animated video that explained the basics of using these visas.

US Embassy Warns B1, B2 Visa Holders in India

The embassy also pointed out that during your visa interview, if the consular officer thinks you won’t follow the rules, they can deny your application on the spot. It’s your job to understand what you can and can’t do with a B1 or B2 visa.

This warning comes after a similar message aimed at international students. The embassy reminded students that breaking US laws or getting arrested can have serious consequences, including visa cancellation, deportation, and losing the chance to get a future US visa. Bottom line: a US visa is a privilege, not a right.

Not sure what your B1/B2 visa allows? You are not alone. Every U.S. visa has specific rules and following them is your responsibility.

What are B1 and B2 visas?

Both are temporary visitor visas. The B1 visa covers short-term business trips—things like meeting business partners, attending conferences, settling estates, or negotiating contracts.

The B2 visa is for tourists or people visiting friends and family. It covers vacations, medical treatment, social events, and even short recreational courses, as long as you’re not earning money or earning academic credit.

Lately, there’s been a sharp drop in new international student enrollments at US colleges and universities—a 17% decline this fall, according to the Institute of International Education.

Out of 825 schools surveyed, only 29% saw more new students, 14% saw no change, and a whopping 57% reported fewer new enrollments.

Most of these schools blamed visa application problems, with 96% saying it’s their main challenge. Another 68% said travel restrictions from the Trump years made things worse.

Many colleges reported huge delays for students—long wait times or even temporary stops on visa processing earlier this year. Indian students, who make up the largest group of international students in the US, saw some of the steepest drops.

