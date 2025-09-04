Rare Hot Mic Moment Shows Putin & Xi Talking About Organ Transplants, Immortality, Humans Living 150 Years, What Prompted The Secret Discussion

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were overheard in an unusual hot-mic moment on Wednesday, discussing immortality and the possibility of humans living up to 150 years. The conversation happened as the two leaders walked alongside North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Beijing, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“Even Achieve Immortality,” Putin’s Translator Says

As the three strongmen observed the display of military might, Putin’s translator was caught on a Chinese state media livestream saying, “biotechnology is continuously developing. Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality.”

What Xi Jinping Said on Immortality

Xi’s translator responded with his own observation, noting the dramatic changes in life expectancy over the years.

“Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old,” Xi’s translator said. “Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 years you are still a child.”

NEW: Hot mic picks up Russian President Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping talking about organ transplants and living 150 years or more. Xi: These days, 70 years old you’re still a child. Putin: Biotechnology is continuously developing … human organs can be continuously… pic.twitter.com/b2Ui6rioUv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2025

Both Putin and Xi, who are 72 years old, listened as the rare exchange played out.

How Kim Jong Un Reacted

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen keenly listening to the conversation. While walking alongside the two leaders, Kim appeared amused.

He was seen smiling and looking in the direction of Putin and Xi as the conversation was picked up by microphones.

The hot-mic moment was captured shortly before Xi addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators during the Victory Day Parade.

The Chinese president warned that the world faced a stark choice between “peace or war.” The comment was seen a subtle threat to US President Donald Trump amid US tariffs.

China displayed advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles and naval drones, during the parade.

