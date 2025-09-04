LIVE TV
Home > World > Rare Hot Mic Moment Shows Putin & Xi Talking About Organ Transplants, Immortality, Humans Living 150 Years, What Prompted The Secret Discussion

Rare Hot Mic Moment Shows Putin & Xi Talking About Organ Transplants, Immortality, Humans Living 150 Years, What Prompted The Secret Discussion

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were overheard discussing immortality and living up to 150 years in rare hot-mic moment. The exchange happened during a Beijing military parade, with Kim Jong Un walking alongside them, amused by the conversation. Their remarks on biotechnology and human longevity added intrigue to the Victory Day Parade, watched by over 50,000 spectators.

Putin and Xi caught on hot mic discussing immortality, organ transplants, and humans living to 150 during Beijing parade. Photo/X.
Putin and Xi caught on hot mic discussing immortality, organ transplants, and humans living to 150 during Beijing parade. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 4, 2025 14:04:08 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were overheard in an unusual hot-mic moment on Wednesday, discussing immortality and the possibility of humans living up to 150 years. The conversation happened as the two leaders walked alongside North Korea’s Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Beijing, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“Even Achieve Immortality,” Putin’s Translator Says

As the three strongmen observed the display of military might, Putin’s translator was caught on a Chinese state media livestream saying, “biotechnology is continuously developing. Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and [you can] even achieve immortality.”

What  Xi Jinping Said on Immortality

Xi’s translator responded with his own observation, noting the dramatic changes in life expectancy over the years.
“Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old,” Xi’s translator said. “Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 years you are still a child.”

Both Putin and Xi, who are 72 years old, listened as the rare exchange played out.

How Kim Jong Un Reacted

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen keenly listening to the conversation. While walking alongside the two leaders, Kim appeared amused. 

He was seen smiling and looking in the direction of Putin and Xi as the conversation was picked up by microphones.

The hot-mic moment was captured shortly before Xi addressed a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators during the Victory Day Parade.

The Chinese president warned that the world faced a stark choice between “peace or war.”  The comment was seen a subtle threat to US President Donald Trump amid US tariffs.

China displayed advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles and naval drones, during the parade.

