LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > "We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 10:03:09 IST

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised Brazil’s government for taking a leftward shift, saying its policies were hurting the country, while affirming America’s goodwill towards the Brazilian people.

“We are very upset with Brazil and they are doing something that is very unfortunate… We have a great relationship with the people of Brazil, but the government there has gone very left and is hurting Brazil very badly…” Trump said, responding to a question by the media.

The remarks came amid indications that the US administration is considering imposing restrictions on the movement of several foreign delegations during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The Trump administration has already denied visas for Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation to attend the high-level UN meeting this month. Similar measures are now under discussion for delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil, which traditionally holds a place of prominence at the opening of the General Assembly set to begin on September 22.

Tensions between Washington and Brasilia have already been escalating over trade. Last month, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his government will not immediately impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States, while reiterating his call for US President Donald Trump to engage in trade negotiations.

Currently, Brazil faces 50 per cent tariffs on all exports to the US, the highest of any country except India. While Brazil has not yet responded with similar measures, its Chamber of Foreign Commerce (CAMEX) has begun examining whether countermeasures could be applied under domestic law.

“This is a process that takes a bit of time,” Lula said in an interview with Radio Itatiaia. “We have to tell the United States that we also have actions we can take against them. But I am in no rush. What I want is to negotiate.”

The tariffs, imposed on August 1, were introduced as part of Trump’s pressure campaign tied to the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of scheming to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing and labelled the proceedings political persecution, a view Trump has echoed.

In a July 9 letter to Lula, Trump wrote, “This trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” He also warned against retaliatory measures, adding, “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 50% that we charge.”

Lula, however, has condemned Washington’s actions as interference in Brazil’s judicial process. On August 11, his government filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation, arguing that the US violated international agreements by imposing the 50 per cent tariff. The US has since agreed to enter consultations with the global body.

Amid this backdrop, Brazil’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday authorised CAMEX to explore whether a reciprocity law could be invoked to introduce retaliatory measures. Lula said, “I took this measure because we have to move forward with the process. If we proceed as required by law, it will take a year.”

At the same time, Lula has maintained that Brazil is willing to negotiate with Washington but will not compromise on sovereignty. “For now, Brazil is open to negotiations with the US,” he said. “What’s different is that Brazil doesn’t need to bow its head to the US.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: americaBrazilbrazil-governmentdonald trumptariffstrumpunited statesus-brazilus-brazil-tieswhite house

RELATED News

How Much US Treasury Bond Does India Own And Why Is RBI Reducing Exposure?
Pakistan: Floods force suspension of train operations on five sections in Punjab
"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam

LATEST NEWS

MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 20.6 crore relief fund to farmers for crops damaged by excessive rains, floods
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies
"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies
"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies
"We are very upset… government has gone very left," Donald Trump takes on Brazil's policies

QUICK LINKS