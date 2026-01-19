LIVE TV
Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav eknath shinde
Home > World > “Welcome My Brother”: PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan At Delhi Airport In Rare Gesture

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrived in India on an official visit and was personally received by PM Narendra Modi, highlighting strong India–UAE bilateral relation.

PM Modi receives UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 19, 2026 17:38:30 IST

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, made an official visit to India on Monday and was personally met by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.PM Modi personally greeted the UAE President at the airport, demonstrating the strong bilateral partnership between India and the UAE as well as the close relationships between the two leaders.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,” the Prime Minister wrote on social media site X. His visit demonstrates how much he values a solid partnership between India and the United Arab Emirates. eager to talk with you.”

Additionally, PM Modi posted photos of himself and the president of the United Arab Emirates, one of which showed the two leaders in a car. The two leaders were shown embracing in another picture.As tensions in West Asia rise and US President Donald Trump looks to appoint leaders to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the President of the United Arab Emirates will make an official visit to India.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited in September 2024, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates and Crown Prince of Dubai, visited in April 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs claims that PM Modi invited the visit and that it builds on the strong momentum created by recent high-level exchanges.

The visit takes place at a time when Trump is about to start Phase 2 of the Gaza Peace Plan in West Asia. The United States is attempting to establish a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza as part of this phase.The UAE President’s visit to India is anticipated to be short, lasting about two hours, according to reports. 

This evening, he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Modi in the nation’s capital.This will be Sheikh Mohamed’s fifth trip to India in the last ten years and his third official visit since taking office as President of the United Arab Emirates, demonstrating the regularity and depth of high-level interaction between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. 

(input from ANI)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 5:36 PM IST
