LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

At least 10 people, including children and a police officer, were killed, while 11 others sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Police believe the attack was targeted at a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. Among those injured were two police personnel, officials said.

Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting. (Representative Image: AP)
Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting. (Representative Image: AP)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 14, 2025 16:33:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

At least 10 people, including children and a police officer, were killed, while 11 others sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, according to News AU. 

Police believe the attack was targeted at a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. Among those injured were two police personnel, officials said. 

Police sources said the assault appeared to be premeditated over several months and was aimed at a Chanukkah event being held at Bondi Beach Park, close to a children’s playground. 

What Is Hanukkah Festival? 

Hanukkah, also spelled, Chanukah, is an eight-day Jewish festival that celebrates the victory of the Jews over Greek-Syrian rulers and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago. 

Why is Hanukkah Celebrated? 

Hanukkah commemorates the Miracle of the Oil. According to Jewish tradition, after reclaiming the Temple, the Jews found only a small amount of consecrated oil, enough to keep the sacred lamp (menorah) burning for one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days, giving time to prepare more oil. 

What Happened During the Bondi Beach Shooting?

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg, said he took shelter inside the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club along with dozen others. He recalled hearing repeated “popping” sounds as people leapt over security barriers and fled to safety. 

Videos from the scene showed a bystander bravely confronting the suspected gunman and disarming him by snatching away the rifle, an action that may have saved multiple lives. 

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the attacker was firing from a grassy patch near the Campbell Parade car park when the civilian stepped in and stopped him. 

Who Are the Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting?

A name, Naveed Akram, has surfaced on the internet; however, it is yet to be verified by the officials. More details are awaited on the rest of the gunmen behind the mass shooting.



TV stations showed disturbing scenes of people on the ground, emergency crews racing to help. Police kept warning everyone to stay away while they tried to get control of the situation. 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 4:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HanukkahHanukkah festivalSydney Bondi BeachSydney Bondi Beach Mass ShootingSydney Bondi Beach Shootingwhat is Hanukkah

RELATED News

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

Bondi Beach Shooting: At Least 12 Killed, Australia Formally Designates Shooting As ‘A Terror Incident’

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

LATEST NEWS

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Who Is India’s Most Successful T20 Captain? Records Tell The Story

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Indian Railways To Launch First Fully Made-In-India Hydrogen Train, Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Satya Naidu? Bigg Boss Former Contestant Sparks Chaos At Bastian Bengaluru Owned By Shilpa Shetty, Heated Argument Goes Viral

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations
What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations
What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations
What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

QUICK LINKS