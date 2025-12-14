What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

At least 10 people, including children and a police officer, were killed, while 11 others sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, according to News AU.

Police believe the attack was targeted at a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. Among those injured were two police personnel, officials said.

Police sources said the assault appeared to be premeditated over several months and was aimed at a Chanukkah event being held at Bondi Beach Park, close to a children’s playground.

What Is Hanukkah Festival?

Hanukkah, also spelled, Chanukah, is an eight-day Jewish festival that celebrates the victory of the Jews over Greek-Syrian rulers and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago.

Why is Hanukkah Celebrated?

Hanukkah commemorates the Miracle of the Oil. According to Jewish tradition, after reclaiming the Temple, the Jews found only a small amount of consecrated oil, enough to keep the sacred lamp (menorah) burning for one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days, giving time to prepare more oil.

What Happened During the Bondi Beach Shooting?

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg, said he took shelter inside the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club along with dozen others. He recalled hearing repeated “popping” sounds as people leapt over security barriers and fled to safety.

Videos from the scene showed a bystander bravely confronting the suspected gunman and disarming him by snatching away the rifle, an action that may have saved multiple lives.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the attacker was firing from a grassy patch near the Campbell Parade car park when the civilian stepped in and stopped him.

Who Are the Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting?

A name, Naveed Akram, has surfaced on the internet; however, it is yet to be verified by the officials. More details are awaited on the rest of the gunmen behind the mass shooting.

Mass shooting attack during a Jewish Hannukah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. One of the attackers identified as Naveed Akram.#sydney #TerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/zDesFwDMbJ — ASH KING (@iamashking_) December 14, 2025







TV stations showed disturbing scenes of people on the ground, emergency crews racing to help. Police kept warning everyone to stay away while they tried to get control of the situation.