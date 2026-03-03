What Sites Has Iran Hit In Gulf Countries As Barrage Of Missiles Launched At Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Conflict With US? Horrific Visuals Surface

Iran fires missiles at Tel Aviv: Iran fired a wave of missiles on Tuesday, March 3, in direct retaliation for the recent airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets.

This assault was accompanied by rockets coming out of the Hezbollah posts in Lebanon, which was a serious escalation in several fronts.

The Iron Dome and the Arrow missile defence systems were air defence systems in Israel which intercepted most of the incoming projectiles. But falling debris and shrapnel injured 12 individuals. One of them was said to be in moderate condition with other women having received lighter wounds.

The missile attack caused extensive security operations in Israel. Airports were even shut down and alerts were issued by various embassies telling people to be extra careful.

Sirens sounded in urban areas and people ran down to bomb tunnels. There were also celebrations of Purim in Tel Aviv, despite the tense situation and the constant threats; some Israelis came together in shelters and danced, proving their strength even in the midst of the growing tension.

In the meantime, Israeli ground troops attacked Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, indicating the further military involvement in the conflict in addition to the airstrikes.

To make the situation even more strained, two Turkish journalists were arrested close to the headquarters of Israeli Defense Forces which further intensified the situation of heightened security. The events highlight the unpredictability of the ongoing conflict and the increasing regional consequences of the Iran-Israel tension.

Iran hits multiple sites across Gulf countries

US military assets

Bahrain reported that a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in Manama. Over in Kuwait, the Defence Ministry said Ali al-Salem airbase came under fire from several ballistic missiles, but Kuwaiti air defenses shot them all down. Qatar’s Defence Ministry also said it stopped attacks before any missiles got through, mentioning that Iran had aimed at the Al Udeid airbase, where US forces are stationed.

In the past four days, attacks on Gulf countries have ramped up. Regional governments say they’ve intercepted a wave of Iranian missiles and drones. Bahrain alone claims its air defenses have taken out 73 missiles and 91 drones since this escalation began.

US embassies

Early Tuesday, two drones hit the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sparking a small fire and leaving minor damage. Reuters reported black smoke rising over the Diplomatic Quarter, where most foreign missions are based.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also accused Iran of a “treacherous attack” on the US embassy in Kuwait City, a day after videos surfaced showing smoke near the embassy.

Energy infrastructure

QatarEnergy, the country’s state-owned gas giant, said Monday it stopped LNG production after Iranian attacks hit its facilities at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed. Iran has publicly denied targeting QatarEnergy.

In Saudi Arabia, officials shut down the Ras Tanura oil refinery—Saudi Aramco’s biggest—after debris from intercepted Iranian drones caused a fire at the plant.

