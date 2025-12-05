LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin india russia meet Cricket sergey lavrov indigo indigo airlines news dgca pm modi’ geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Putin India Visit, Where is Sergey Lavrov: The rather odd absence of Sergey Lavrov at both the major Kremlin and international events has caused a lot of speculation, the rumors of which varied from a political rift to a strategic sidelining. The Kremlin, however, maintains that the Foreign Minister is still in office, thus this case is still unresolved, despite the spread of theories and global interest in the matter.

(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)
(Image Credit: WikiMedia Commons)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 5, 2025 18:19:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Over the past months, Sergey Lavrov, long time Foreign Minister of Russia and Putin’s close ally missed important Kremlin meetings and international events very carefully. He is noticed to have skipped a recent UN Security Council meeting, which was focused on nuclear tests, and he was not part of the Russian delegation for the G20 summit, a position he has held for twenty years and has been usual for him. The lack of public events and his non participation in large occasions have resulted in a considerable amount of media speculation that Lavrov might have been sidelined by the Kremlin, particularly after he did not succeed in bringing about a meeting between Putin and the president of the USA.

What Are The Weird Theories About Sergey Lavrov’s Disappreance?

The rumors about Lavrov’s decreased power have been intensified by the above mentioned situation and some observers think that his hard, intransigent, and sometimes rude approach to diplomacy, in particular, with US relationships, might have made the wrath of the Kremlin. Still, others point at a shift of power along into the ranks of the Russian elite where the new figures are getting stronger, and Lavrov’s still being around for so long might even be viewed as an obstacle in the new political environment. The speculation varies from a silent demotion to a public sidelining, but no official statement has been issued that would acknowledge any disciplinary action or change in role.

How Did Kremlin React To These Weird Theories About Sergey Lavrov’s Absence?

Kremlin reacting to rumors, has rejected the notion that Lavrov is out of job or disfavor. A representative mentioned that Lavrov continues to be the Foreign Minister of Russia and will take part in public events when it is suitable. Nonetheless, it seems really strange that someone in such a powerful position would not attend significant conferences and not have his location revealed. The duration of the rumors about Lavrov’s internal and external Kremlin position is still unclear, and so is the time of Lavrov’s silence. However, his disappearance looks like an unavoidable cause to trigger more speculation about Kremlins inner workings and the course of Russia’s foreign policy.

Putin’s India Visit 2025

Lavrov’s absence during Putin’s visit to India and it was the subject of the most attention ever. Defense, energy, and strategic cooperation were the topics of conversation between the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Modi. Sergey Lavrov’s competence in the South Asian region usually gives him a unique opportunity of taking part in major bilateral visits especially if the trip is to India, which is still Russia’s oldest partner among the world’s countries. His absence has drawn the speculation that there might be a power shift in the Kremlin. Experts believe that the era of economic and security cooperation in the Russia India partnership is being prolonged and Lavrov’s absence right at a moment when Moscow would usually rely on its veteran diplomat is only adding intrigue about his status and power.

Also Read: PM Modi Announces Complimentary 30-Day E-Visa Scheme For Russian Visitors, Check Details Here

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5sergey lavrovSergey Lavrov absenceSergey Lavrov absence theoriesSergey Lavrov putinvladimir putin india visitwhere is Sergey Lavrovwhere is Sergey Lavrov now

RELATED News

Vladimir Putin’s Secret Diet Revealed: Why He Brings His Own Chefs and Never Eats Unscreened Food

FIFA World Cup Draw 2026: Donald Trump Set To Receive FIFA’s First Peace Prize Award?

‘Due To An IT Issue With Our…’ Edinburgh Airport Halts All Flights As It Gets Hit By Major Technical Snag, Resumes After Brief Shutdown

PM Modi Announces Complimentary 30-Day E-Visa Scheme For Russian Visitors, Check Details Here

Su-57 Or F-35: Which 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet Is More Powerful? Complete Comparison Of Power, Speed, Combat Capabilities, Range & Price

LATEST NEWS

‘Virat Kohli And I Knew It Was Our Last…’: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

9 Essential Indian Railways Rules Every Passenger Should Follow

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Arundhati Roy’s Book Cover Showing Her Smoking Beedi

Putin India Visit: ‘Mahatma Gandhi Anticipated New, More Just Multipolar World Taking Shape Now;’ Says Russian President At Rajghat

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

Catch Of The Summer? Will Jacks Pulls Off A Screamer To Send Steve Smith Packing

19 Minute Viral MMS: Why Are Scammers Targeting Girls? Parents Urged To Stay Alert

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories
Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories
Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories
Where Is Sergey Lavrov? Russian Foreign Minister And Putin’s Key Ally Absence From Key Events Sparks Speculation, Weird Theories

QUICK LINKS