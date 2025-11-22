LIVE TV
Which Are The Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025? Check The List Here

Which Are The Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025? Check The List Here

Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025: Cleanliness plays a crucial role in public health and longevity, from cleaner air that lowers respiratory and cardiac risks to safe water and sanitation that prevent deadly infections. Measuring these standards across nations is challenging, and that’s where the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) comes in. Let's check out the 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025 here

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 22, 2025 13:05:23 IST

Top 10 Cleanest Countries In 2025: Cleanliness plays a crucial role in public health and longevity, from cleaner air that lowers respiratory and cardiac risks to safe water and sanitation that prevent deadly infections. Measuring these standards across nations is challenging, and that’s where the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) comes in.

                                    RANK                                    COUNTRY                                      EPI SCORE
                                       1                                      Estonia                                           75.7
                                       2                                      Luxembourg                                           75.1
                                       3                                      Germany                                           74.5
                                       4                                      Finland                                           73.8
                                       5                                      United Kingdom                                           72.6
                                       6                                      Sweden                                           70.3
                                       7                                       Norway                                           69.9
                                       8                                       Austria                                           68.9
                                       9                                       Switzerland                                           67.8
                                      10                                       Denmark                                           67.7

Why Are These Countries Among The Top?

Estonia leads the list with very strong performance in air quality, water & sanitation, and biodiversity. Its extensive forests, well-managed freshwater resources, and focus on renewable energy help maintain a clean environment.

Luxembourg secures the second spot, delivering an outsized performance in water management and biodiversity conservation. Despite its small size, the country protects over 55% of its land and boasts near-perfect scores in sanitation and drinking water, proving that environmental ambition isn’t defined by geography.

Germany ranks third, demonstrating firm leadership not just in framing green policies but in executing them effectively. The country treats 100% of its urban wastewater and scores strongly on biodiversity. With its advanced sustainable infrastructure, Germany continues to set a European benchmark for combining innovation with environmental stewardship.

Finland’s deep connection to nature is reflected in its strong EPI scores. The country achieves perfect marks in sanitation and heavy-metal control while maintaining pristine forests and clean air. It’s no surprise that this Nordic nation continues to rank among the world’s greenest.

The UK has made major gains in conservation and emission reduction, becoming the only country on the index to place over 30% of its ocean territory under marine protection. A nearly 30% drop in greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade further secures its position in the global top five.

Known for its eco-conscious way of life, Sweden scores high in sanitation, drinking water, and air quality. Its strong reliance on renewable energy and carefully managed forests keeps this Scandinavian nation at the forefront of global sustainability.

Norway is known for hydropower-powered electricity, very low emissions, and strong environmental protection of its natural landscapes. And is known for its stunning fjords, but it also stands out as a leader in clean, sustainable living.

Austria is known for its strict pollution standards, that help maintain its pristine air, water, and waste systems. With nearly two-thirds of the nation blanketed by forests and meadows, it stands out as not only one of the cleanest countries but also one of the most scenic.

Switzerland’s popularity goes far beyond its stunning landscapes, crystal-clear lakes, and iconic Alps. Its flawless scores in drinking water and sanitation reflect a strong commitment to environmental care and public health. Combined with well-protected wildlife habitats and robust pollution controls, it remains one of the cleanest alpine nations in the world.

Denmark closes the list with sustainability powered by innovation. Despite a recent slowdown in emission cuts, it continues to excel with eco-friendly hotels, organic food, and ambitious renewable energy initiatives, showcasing how green living is firmly rooted in its culture and daily life.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 12:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS