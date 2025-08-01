Home > World > White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed President Trump brokered multiple global ceasefires, including India-Pakistan. However, India refuted U.S. involvement, asserting its military decisions were independent, particularly during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 04:32:55 IST

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Thursday (local time) that US President Donald Trump has brokered several peace deals and ceasefires in several conflict zones across the world. Saying that the peace deals, which average to one per month, Leavitt reiterated the call for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the US President.

 The White House Press Secretary made the remarks during the press briefing.

 Beginning her remarks with the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, Leavitt said, “On the peace front, President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it.”

The ceasefire agreement was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who mediated talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at his official residence near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, CNN reported.

She further added that the US President “spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, to inform both the leaders that unless they brought the conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States. Almost immediately afterwards, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have.”

 Karoline Leavitt then said, “The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi’s effective response to Islamabad’s aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

 Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor discussion, emphasised that no world leader told India to stop its operation.

 “No leader in the world told India to stop its operation. On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer…,” PM Modi said.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

 India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities following a call made by Pakistan’s DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

(Inputs by ANI)

Also Read: India Responds To Donald Trump’s 25% Tariff: Govt Vows To Protect National Interest

RELATED News

Donald Trump Administration Set to Bring Back Presidential Fitness Test for Schoolkids
Marking August 6 Hiroshima Day: The Dawn of Nuclear Warfare & Impact of Nuclear Bombs | Explained
President Trump Approves $200 Million Plan To Build Massive 650-Seat Ballroom At White House
Vatican Seals New Deal With Italy to Become World’s First Carbon-Neutral State
US and NATO Raise Alarm Over Rising Iranian Threats in Europe and North America

LATEST NEWS

No Solar Eclipse On August 2, 2025: NASA Clarifies Viral Claim Is False
Surya Grahan 2025: Date, Time, Visibility, Astrological Meaning For Virgo And Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra
Kerala’s Bevco To Start Rs 20 Bottle Return Scheme; Plastic Liquor Bottles To Be Curbed
Explained: How Much Russian Oil Does India Buy and What It Means Now
Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops Not Working For Many Users, No Rewards Despite 100% Progress
Piyush Goyal: India To Protect National Interests Amid US Tariff Hike
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set For Historic Two-Night Show At MetLife Stadium – Full Match Card And Highlights
Priyanka Chopra Reflects on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, Says Saying Yes Was a “Complicated Decision”
Shahid Kapoor Hits the Pitch at Lord’s, Mira Rajput Cheers Him On
WWE SummerSlam 2025: Full Match Card, Dates & What to Expect
White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan
White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan
White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan
White House: President Trump Ended Multiple Global Ceasefires, Including India-Pakistan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?