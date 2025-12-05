Who Is Abhay Kumar Singh? Putin’s Party Member And Bihar-Born Russian ‘MLA’ Urging New Delhi To Acquire S-500 Defence System

As Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India, Abhay Singh, a Bihar-born doctor-turned-politician who now serves as a deputat in the Kursk city legislature, has urged New Delhi to seek Russia’s most advanced S-500 air-defence system.

Speaking to India Today, Singh said India’s existing S-400 missile batteries are “a very good missile system,” but the S-500 represents “the latest technology.” He added that even China does not possess the S-500 yet. “I think India should work to get the S-500 missile system. It will be a great achievement for India. Sukhoi-57 is also very good,” Singh said.

Who is Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh, originally from Patna in Bihar, moved to the Soviet Union in 1991 to study medicine. Over the years, he entered politics and is now a member of the United Russia party led by President Putin. As a deputat, a position similar to an MLA in India, Singh is known for his outreach efforts and monthly janta darbars where, he says, “tonnes of people come,” seeking help and support.

In an earlier interview with The Week in 2023, Singh described politics as part of his upbringing. “I am from Bihar; politics is in our DNA,” he said. Reports suggest he is active in promoting regional development, infrastructure initiatives, and supporting immigrant communities.

Singh has often spoken about his admiration for Vladimir Putin. He says he first saw the Russian leader after the collapse of the USSR and was inspired by him. According to Singh, Putin has made Russia stronger and placed it “at par” with the United States.

On defence cooperation between India and Russia, Singh highlighted long-standing trust and operational familiarity.

