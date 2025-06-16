Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Who Is Blaise Metreweli? First Woman To Lead UK’s MI6 Spy Agency

Who Is Blaise Metreweli? First Woman To Lead UK’s MI6 Spy Agency

Blaise Metreweli’s appointment as MI6’s first female chief marks a historic milestone for British intelligence. As global threats intensify, her decades of operational experience and leadership in innovation place her at the center of the UK's most critical national security decisions.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 06:45:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In an unprecedented step, the United Kingdom has appointed Blaise Metreweli as the first woman to lead its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). The announcement came directly from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Downing Street office, underscoring the appointment’s significance at a time when the nation’s intelligence services face escalating global threats.

“The historic appointment of Blaise Metreweli comes at a time when the work of our intelligence services has never been more vital,” Starmer stated, highlighting the increasingly complex challenges posed by foreign adversaries, cyber attackers, and evolving geopolitical tensions. “The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale — be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services.”

Metreweli will officially assume the role in the autumn, succeeding the outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore. As tradition dictates, the MI6 head is referred to as “C”, a title that dates back to the agency’s early days, distinct from the fictional “M” portrayed famously by Judi Dench in the James Bond franchise.

Currently serving as MI6’s Director General responsible for technology and innovation—a position internally known as “Q”—Metreweli brings decades of experience to her new role. Having joined the service in 1999 after studying anthropology at Cambridge University, she has held several senior roles within both MI6 and its domestic counterpart, MI5. Her career includes extensive operational experience across the Middle East and Europe, although further details remain classified.

Her appointment follows a slow but significant rise of women to leadership roles across the UK’s intelligence community. MI5 first appointed a female chief, Stella Rimington, back in 1992, followed by Eliza Manningham-Buller in 2002. The GCHQ, the UK’s cyber intelligence agency, named Anne Keast-Butler as its first woman chief in 2023.

Must Read:https://www.newsx.com/world/india-is-a-skill-loaded-place-to-invest-cyprus-investor-lauds-pm-modis-visit-4736/

Tags: blaise metreweliuk’s mi6 spy agency
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?