Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? Meet Virginia’s First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Making History In American Politics

Ghazala Hashmi: Virginia’s Next Lieutenant Governor- Making History with Style
Move over, history books, there’s a new chapter being written in Virginia! Democratic State Senator Ghazala Hashmi has just clinched the title of Lieutenant Governor-elect, setting the political stage ablaze with her trailblazing win on November 4, 2025. While Winsome Earle-Sears keeps the seat warm till January 2026, Hashmi’s victory is nothing short of record-breaking.
She’s not just breaking ceilings, she’s rebuilding the whole roof! As Ghazala Hashmi becomes the first Muslim woman to hold any statewide office in the U.S., the first Asian-American and Muslim to do so in Virginia, AND YES, she already made history once before as the first Muslim elected to the Virginia Senate.
Coming January 17, 2026, she’ll swap her Senate seat for the big chair, gavel in hand, ready to preside, and perhaps, add some academic flair, to Virginia’s political theatre.
This Is Ghazala Hashmi For You-
- First Muslim woman elected to any statewide office in the United States
- First Asian-American and Muslim person to win statewide office in Virginia
- First Muslim person elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2019
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.