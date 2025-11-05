LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Virginia has got a new Lieutenant Governor in the person of Ghazala Hashmi who has made history by being the first Indian American and Muslim woman to assume the post. Also, the success of Zohran Mamdani in New York is a clear indication of the beginning of a new wave of diverse and progressive leadership that will be changing the landscape of American politics.

(Image Credit: Ghazala Hashmi via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Ghazala Hashmi via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 5, 2025 09:15:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Ghazala Hashmi has made history as the winner of the race to become the lieutenant governor in Virginia making her the first Muslim to win the race and also the first South Asian American to be elected to that position in the state of Virginia. Her victory is the culmination of a path that started as an immigrant with her family to America when she was four years old, to a respectable academic and serving career in the field of protection before fully engaging in an active political career.

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

As a professional and well educated person, Hashmi has her way of winning. She graduated with honors in BA at Georgia Southern University, and PhD in American literature at Emory University where she later worked as a professor and director of a teaching centre at Reynolds Community College. She became politically involved in 2019 by a Republican held state Senate seat that she flipped, and in 2024 when she was promoted to chair the Senate Education and Health Committee, making her the front office on a Democratic agenda on reproductive rights, public education and healthcare.

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Being the new lieutenant governor of Virginia, Hashmi will be inheriting responsibilities in the key position of second in command where he will have a say in the state Senate and some tie breaking votes. Not only is her win a first in representation and diversity in Virginia politics, but it is also indicative of a larger trend in favor of candidates who are representative of demographics and goals of a shifting population. Her emphasis on equity in housing, education, health care access and environmental justice made the win by Hashmi to be popularly regarded as the sign of Democratic momentum and a prototype of progressive leadership in state and country politics.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 9:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ghazala HashmiGhazala Hashmi biographyGhazala Hashmi first Muslim womanGhazala Hashmi Lieutenant GovernorGhazala Hashmi virginiaGhazala Hashmi winGhazala Hashmi zohran mamdaniGhazala Hashmi Zohran Mamdani newshome-hero-pos-5zohran mamdani religion

RELATED News

‘They Lost Because I Was…’ Donald Trump Responds To Democrats’ Mayoral Wins, As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayor Election

Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? Meet Virginia’s First Muslim Lieutenant Governor Making History In American Politics

Zohran Mamdani: Meet Mira Nair’s Son Who Has Been Elected First Indian-American Muslim Mayor Of New York

Detroit Elects Mary Sheffield As First Woman Mayor In Landmark Win

Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

LATEST NEWS

4,000 Houses for Poor in Jubilee Hills Soon After Bypoll, Says CM Revanth Challenges Kishan Reddy on Kaleshwaram Probe; Alleges BJP–BRS Secret Pact.

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Zohran Mamdani Sweeps New York City Election In Landmark Win

Abigail Spanberger Makes History As Virginia’s First Woman Governor, Democrats Celebrate

UPS Cargo Plane Crash In Louisville Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured

Meet Zohran Mamdani: His Family, Net Worth, And Story Behind New York Mayoral Election Frontrunner

Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

Will Israelis Leave New York If Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race? All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Key Records And Milestones Of India’s Run Machine

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election
Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election
Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election
Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

QUICK LINKS