Ghazala Hashmi has made history as the winner of the race to become the lieutenant governor in Virginia making her the first Muslim to win the race and also the first South Asian American to be elected to that position in the state of Virginia. Her victory is the culmination of a path that started as an immigrant with her family to America when she was four years old, to a respectable academic and serving career in the field of protection before fully engaging in an active political career.

Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt. Governor As Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Election

As a professional and well educated person, Hashmi has her way of winning. She graduated with honors in BA at Georgia Southern University, and PhD in American literature at Emory University where she later worked as a professor and director of a teaching centre at Reynolds Community College. She became politically involved in 2019 by a Republican held state Senate seat that she flipped, and in 2024 when she was promoted to chair the Senate Education and Health Committee, making her the front office on a Democratic agenda on reproductive rights, public education and healthcare.

Being the new lieutenant governor of Virginia, Hashmi will be inheriting responsibilities in the key position of second in command where he will have a say in the state Senate and some tie breaking votes. Not only is her win a first in representation and diversity in Virginia politics, but it is also indicative of a larger trend in favor of candidates who are representative of demographics and goals of a shifting population. Her emphasis on equity in housing, education, health care access and environmental justice made the win by Hashmi to be popularly regarded as the sign of Democratic momentum and a prototype of progressive leadership in state and country politics.

