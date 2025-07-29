Home > World > Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks

Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks

The Department of Justice has filed a formal complaint accusing Chief Judge James Boasberg of judicial misconduct. The complaint, submitted by DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle, cites Boasberg’s alleged remarks about former President Trump. Officials claim his comments and subsequent rulings may have compromised the impartiality of the judiciary.

DOJ files misconduct complaint against Chief Judge Boasberg over alleged anti-Trump comments made to federal judges. Photo/X.
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Chief Judge Boasberg over alleged anti-Trump comments made to federal judges. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 29, 2025 14:32:04 IST

The Department of Justice officialy accused US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg of judicial misconduct for his public comments he allegedly made about President Donald Trump. The complaint reportedly was submitted by Chad Mizelle, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Pam Bondi, and addressed to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

What is The Complaint Against Judge James Boasberg?

Mizelle wrote in the complaint, “the Department of Justice respectfully submits this complaint alleging misconduct by U.S. District Court Chief Judge James E. Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Donald J. Trump to the Chief Justice of the United States and other federal judges that have undermined the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

Judge Boasberg is currently overseeing a significant case involving the deportation of multiple migrants to El Salvador. He recently considered holding DOJ attorneys in contempt, alleging they failed to comply with his directive to turn around planes transporting the migrants. Former President Trump has also made public criticisms of Boasberg.

Details of Complaint Two Incidents

The Justice Department cites two specific occasions in which Boasberg allegedly violated judicial conduct guidelines.

According to the filing, on March 11, 2025, Boasberg participated in a session of the Judicial Conference of the United States, a body typically focused on administrative matters such as court budgets, security, and facilities. During that session, Boasberg reportedly addressed Chief Justice John Roberts and approximately two dozen other federal judges.

Also Read: Trump Memo Says US Federal Workers Can Persuade Coworkers Their Religion Is ‘Correct’ – What It Means

The complaint states, “while there, Judge Boasberg attempted to improperly influence Chief Justice Roberts and roughly two dozen other federal judges by straying from the traditional topics to express his belief that the Trump Administration would ‘disregard rulings of federal courts’ and trigger ‘a constitutional crisis.’

Judge James Boasberg Accused of Bias

The complaint further accuses Boasberg of taking action aligned with his alleged bias shortly after making those remarks.

“Within days of those statements, Judge Boasberg began acting on his preconceived belief that the Trump Administration would not follow court orders. First, although he lacked authority to do so, he issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Government from removing violent Tren de Aragua terrorists, which the Supreme Court summarily vacated.”

Mizelle concluded the complaint by stating, “Taken together, Judge Boasberg’s words and deeds violate Canons of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, and, erode public confidence in judicial neutrality, and warrant a formal investigation.”

Who is Judge James Boasberg?

Judge James Boasberg, currently the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, was appointed to the federal bench in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama.

In 2014, Chief Justice John Roberts selected Boasberg to serve a seven-year term on the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA Court). The FISA Court is made up of 11 federal judges who undergo comprehensive background checks and are responsible for authorizing surveillance and wiretaps sought by federal prosecutors and intelligence agencies. Much of their work remains classified.

Boasberg is a graduate of Yale, Oxford University, and Yale Law School. He previously clerked for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and served as a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Also Read: Did Trump Ban Jeffrey Epstein From His Club? Here’s What US President Said

Tags: donald trumpus news

RELATED News

Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel
China Floods Kill Over 30 As Torrential Rains Slam Beijing, Hebei, More Rains Expected
‘I’m Not Seeking Anything’: Trump Over Claims He’s Pushing for China Summit, Says He’ll Only Visit If…
Antonio Guterres Warns Gaza Is At Breaking Point, Urges Ceasefire, Two-State Solution At UN Conference
Who Was Didarul Islam? NYPD Officer Killed Protecting New Yorkers In Midtown Manhattan Mass Shooting

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah Blames Nehru For POK, Lists Past Terror Failures Under Congress Rule
Here’s Why Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Do His ‘Sword Celebration’ Even After Shubman Gill Asked Him To in the Manchester Test
Elías Díaz Plays Hero as San Diego Padres End New York Mets’ Streak in Walk-Off Classic
Arjun Rampal Remembers Late Rohit Bal With An Emotional Tribute At India Couture Week 2025: That’s What I Had To Do
India’s Chess Revolution: How Divya Deshmukh’s Victory Will Inspire The Next Generation
Samsung Landed Major Tesla AI6 Chip Contract, Boosting Foundry Business Prospects Amid Losses
Sellowrap Industries IPO Day 3: Investor Demand Remains Very High, Is It A Green Light For Automotive Sector?
Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes A Sleeper Hit: ISKCON Books Entire Theatre For Devotees
Flames, Flips, and Fallout: Stewart Friesen Survives Terrifying Crash in Quebec Dirt Race
UP Govt transfers 23 IAS Officers in major Bureaucratic overhaul
Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks
Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks
Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks
Who Is Judge James Boasberg? DOJ Accuses Top Federal Judge Of Misconduct Over Anti-Trump Remarks

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?